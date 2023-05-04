Owens Corning Named Among Top 50 Companies by DiversityInc

TOLEDO, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) today announced that it has been recognized by DiversityInc as one of its Top 50 companies as leaders in workplace fairness and inclusion practices and policy.

It’s the first time Owens Corning has earned a spot on this list, placing at number 44. It had been a DiversityInc Noteworthy Company for the past three years.

“ I’m proud of our work to be a more inclusive and diverse company. By creating an environment where everyone feels valued, respected, and appreciated, we unlock the full potential of our company by attracting, developing, and retaining the very best talent in the world,” said Brian Chambers, Owens Corning Chair and CEO.

According to DiversityInc, data submitted by companies for the annual Top 50 competition provides a trusted measure of employer and investor data transparency, equitable human capital outcomes for U.S. employers and the effectiveness of DEI strategy, policies and practices.

“ It’s energizing to be recognized for the progress the people of Owens Corning have worked hard to achieve,” said Leah Maguire, OC’s vice president of Inclusion and Diversity. “ Milestones are important to celebrate, especially since we’ve come a long way to get here. Even more importantly, we understand the work yet to be done and will embrace it with that same energy.”

Participation in the Top 50 survey measures overall performance in six key areas of diversity and inclusion management:

Leadership Accountability

Talent Programs

Workforce Practices

Supplier Diversity

Philanthropy

Human Capital Diversity Metrics

In 2022, Owens Corning progressed and is on track for its 2030 goal to have people of color fill 22% of global mid-level leader, director, and vice president roles, and to have women fill 35% of roles at that same level.

More information about the methodology for the Top 50 can be found here.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is a global building and construction materials leader committed to building a sustainable future through material innovation. Our three integrated businesses – Composites, Insulation, and Roofing – provide durable, sustainable, energy-efficient solutions that leverage our unique material science, manufacturing, and market knowledge to help our customers win and grow. We are global in scope, human in scale with approximately 19,000 employees in 31 countries dedicated to generating value for our customers and shareholders and making a difference in the communities where we work and live. Founded in 1938 and based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, Owens Corning posted 2022 sales of $9.8 billion. For more information, visit www.owenscorning.com.

Owens Corning Company News / Owens Corning Investor Relations News