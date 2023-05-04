Devexperts Re-enforces Commitment to Security with Successful SOC 2® Completion

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Devexperts (devexperts.com), a leading developer and provider of financial software solutions for brokers and financial institutions, today announced having successfully completed an SOC 2 cybersecurity assessment from A-LIGN — which ensures protection against mishandled data that can leave enterprises vulnerable to attacks, such as data theft, extortion and malware installation.

The approval from A-LIGN, an independent compliance evaluator, will be showcased on Deveхperts’s website verifying completion of the SOC 2 examination.

Since its founding, Devexperts has always valued clients’ data security, providing them with the best, safest services. However, when it comes to online trading, players in the financial industry face various security risks in the form of cyberattacks and data theft. Devexperts understood this concern and, to offer its customers a peace of mind while they interacted with its financial products and services, chose to get vetted by an independent evaluator.

“Completing the SOC 2 examination marks another milestone in our commitment to protecting our customers’ data from theft or unauthorized access,” said Devexperts CEO Michael Babushkin. “This step was especially important for us, as Devexperts is involved in producing trading and investment software for brokers and exchanges worldwide. In this sensitive industry that deals with people’s money, we wanted an independent evaluator to prove our development centers and processes align with the highest security standards, easing clients’ security and privacy concerns.

During the audit, Devexperts’ infrastructure, software, staff, data, policies, procedures, and operations were formally reviewed. After the evaluation, Devexperts received the globally-recognized SOC 2 report affirming the company was found to be fully compliant with SOC 2’s strict standards for security, confidentiality, and privacy. The criteria includes having stringent authentication and access controls, using next-generation firewalls, filtering and blocking unauthorized access, company-wide implementation of privacy policies, and rigorous testing.

In addition to performing an annual SOC 2 audit, Devexperts will make the report available to current or potential customers upon signing a non-disclosure agreement (NDA). Visit https://devexperts.com/trust-center for more details.

ABOUT A-LIGN

A-LIGN is a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by 2,500+ global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider approach as a licensed SOC 1 and SOC 2 Auditor, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HISTRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, candidate CMMC C3PAO, and PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company. Working with small businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN experts and its proprietary compliance management platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience. For more information, visit www.A‑LIGN.com.

