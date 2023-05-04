Recuro Health Announces Partnership with Ease Benefits Administration and HR Software Company for Insurance Brokers

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Recuro Health (Recuro), an integrated digital health solutions company designed to transition the U.S. healthcare system from a reactive, disease-focused model to a proactive care approach, today announces a partnership with Ease, the number one rated benefits administration and human resource (HR) software company powered by insurance brokers to manage benefits and HR for 3.4 million+ employees. Recuro will provide access to its Digital Medical Home, which includes diagnostic-enabled Virtual Primary Care (VPC) and Virtual Behavioral Health (VBH) solutions that are tailored to fit the healthcare needs of any population. The Digital Medical Home care model integrates advanced science, data, at-home diagnostics and targeted genomics – cancer screening, pharmacogenomics – to better inform integrated care.

Michael Gorton, CEO and founder, Recuro Health, says, “Our virtual care solutions continue to transform traditional healthcare to a holistic system that is digitally integrated, patient-centric and focused on personalized and preventative health and wellness. We are seeing more focus on a virtual-first approach to address significant healthcare challenges while also driving value throughout the healthcare ecosystem. By helping brokers in the Ease platform to support their clients by virtually connecting members with primary care doctors and behavioral health clinicians, Recuro is proving to be a meaningful solution for health plan sponsors to positively impact the triad of cost, quality and access to care.”

Recuro delivers solutions that help brokers and other intermediaries achieve their goals in serving plan administrators, employers and employees. The objective is to get members who are covered by plan-sponsored benefits to make better healthcare decisions, participate at a lower cost strategy and take advantage of opportunities to treat chronic disease more proactively.

David Reid, co-founder, Ease, says, "We're thrilled to partner with Recuro Health to offer these virtual first solutions on the Ease platform. We recognize that employers want to provide digital health solutions to current and prospective employees, and we’re proud to make this valuable new benefit available to insurance brokers so they can bring even more value to their clients.”

About Recuro Health

Recuro is an integrated digital health solutions company with a uniquely personalized, proactive approach to virtual health. Recuro’s Digital Medical Home enables easy connectivity to virtual care, including primary and urgent care, behavioral health, at-home lab testing, genomics testing, as well as a suite of supplemental benefits spanning pharmacy, care management and care navigation all on one platform. To learn more visit www.recurohealth.com.

About Ease

Ease is the #1 rated benefits administration and HR software for businesses with 2-250 employees, powered by insurance brokers. More than 2,300 agencies trust Ease to help them and their clients grow. Over 85,000 businesses trust Ease to manage benefits & HR for 3.4 million+ employees. Visit ease.com for more.