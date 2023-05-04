Keysight Joins TSMC Open Innovation Platform 3DFabric Alliance

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) has joined the TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) 3DFabric Alliance, which was formed recently by TSMC to accelerate 3D integrated circuit (IC) ecosystem innovation and readiness. The Alliance focuses on achieving rapid implementation of silicon and system-level innovations that enable next-generation compute and mobile applications using TSMC’s 3DFabric™ technologies.

3DFabric Alliance membership gives Keysight access to the TSMC 3Dblox™ standard, enabling the development of electronic design automation (EDA) software and testing solutions. Keysight will have access to 3DFabric technologies to optimize its design tools and design workflows to accelerate 3D IC designs. In addition, Keysight will collaborate with TSMC on test and measurement methodologies, ensuring the quality and reliability of 3D IC designs.

Keysight will also participate in TSMC’s 3Dblox standardization effort to address the rising complexity of 3D IC design. The 3Dblox standard unifies the design ecosystem with qualified EDA tools and workflows. This modularized standard models the key physical stacking and the logical connectivity information in 3D IC designs in a single format.

Dan Kochpatcharin, Head of the Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC, said: “TSMC works closely with our 3DFabric Alliance partners to offer customers an easy and flexible way to unlock the power of 3D IC in their designs. The addition of Keysight to the 3DFabric Alliance will add unique design and test expertise to our growing 3D semiconductor community. Through the 3DFabric Alliance, TSMC and Keysight will collaborate to deliver high-quality design and test solutions and services to help customers achieve speedy implementation of system-level innovations and quickly launch their differentiated 3D IC products to market.”

Nilesh Kamdar, Senior Director, Portfolio Manager at Keysight, said: “TSMC is blazing the trail for 3D IC design technologies and workflows. Becoming a member of 3DFabric Alliance brings our expertise in high speed, high frequency design, and test to the 3D semiconductor community. Keysight’s simulation and test tools are well-suited to ensure first pass success of 3D ICs in TSMC’s technologies for customers innovating future mobile applications.”

