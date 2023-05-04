Innovassynth and Actylis partner to address Nucleic Acid Supply Chain Vulnerabilities

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--We are excited to announce a new partnership between Innovassynth and Actylis, two industry-leading companies offering Custom synthesis, Contract manufacturing and off-the-shelf products to the Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences industry. This collaboration will allow Actylis to add Innovassynth’s portfolio of nucleosides to its range of critical raw materials.

Innovassynth, India, is a Custom Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and a trusted partner to Pharma & Drug Discovery, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Material Science companies worldwide. They have technological expertise and extensive experience in the field of chemistry, and they provide services from development to commercialization of products. Nucleic acid chemistry is one of Innovassynth’s core competencies, and they have gained a reputation for being a reliable commercial manufacturer of Protected Nucleosides, Phosphoramidites, and Reagents. Their range of Nucleosides includes DNA, RNA, LNA, and GalNAc conjugated derivatives and intermediates with various spacers, linkers, and other building blocks. Innovassynth offers end-to-end manufacturing and a transparent supply chain for Phosphoramidites and a variety of nucleic acid reagents, which is a compelling proposition to customers lacking supply chain diversity. Innovassynth also has significant capability in Process R&D, Custom Synthesis, & Contract Manufacturing of Pharma intermediates, Specialty Chemicals, and Organometallics for customers worldwide.

Actylis has a large technical sales team of chemists globally who understand customers’ nucleoside needs and advise on the best solution to their product challenges. Actylis can offer complementary products to the Innovassynth range through its recently acquired GMP manufacturing capabilities in Europe and the US. Actylis provides local and global distribution in the US and Europe through strategically located warehouses, supply chain and sales offices in over ten countries. Actylis can support its customer's development projects through every milestone in the development cycle from R&D to commercial production.

"We are truly excited to partner with Actylis which will synergize our reach and offer our customers a wider range of solutions. Due to its techno commercial expertise, global sales and distribution network, Actylis has emerged as the trusted partner of choice. We are committed to providing high-quality products and services to our customers, and we believe this partnership is a step in the right direction,” said Dr. Hardik Joshipura, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Innovassynth.

Gilles Cottier, Chief Executive Officer of Actylis, said: “We’ve worked with Innovassynth on several projects over the past couple of years and I’m continually impressed with their capabilities and quality management. They have become a critical outsourcing partner as our internal projects scale. Innovossynth’s backward integrated Phosphoramidite supply chain – all originating in India – from key starters to finished product brings unique value to our customers. Bringing the nucleoside offering to market, together, fills key continuity of supply challenge for our customers and reinforces our position as The Partner of Choice.”

