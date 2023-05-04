EVO ICL Sponsors Jonas Brothers’ The Tour

LAKE FOREST, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EVO ICL, the vision correction procedure that works in harmony with your natural eye, provides sharp, clear vision day or night and does not cause contact lens induced dry eye or dry eye syndrome, announced today sponsorship of the Jonas Brothers’ The Tour in North America, which begins August 12. Collaboration with the group will also include a new EVO advertising campaign slated for launch in the fall of 2023. The campaign will help drive education and awareness of EVO among the millions of Americans who suffer from myopia and are looking for a proven and effective vision correction solution.

Tom Frinzi, CEO of STAAR Surgical shared, "In 2022, Joe Jonas chose EVO ICL for his vision correction procedure and the day after texted his brother Kevin that he needed to get EVO ICLs too. The fact that they both chose EVO ICLs for their vision correction makes us proud in knowing that their ability to connect with their fans on The Tour is even further enhanced due to the sharp, clear vision EVO lenses deliver. In addition, we are quite pleased to create a new EVO advertising campaign with all three brothers that we will launch around the time of The Tour."

“Doing EVO ICL was the best decision – it is amazing being able to see so clearly especially when we’re performing on stage. We’re excited to have EVO onboard for The Tour,” said Joe and Kevin.

While the EVO ICL lens is new to the US market, it has been approved, marketed and successfully implanted by ophthalmologists throughout Europe, Asia, and the rest of the world. According to a patient survey, 99.4% of patients would have the EVO ICL procedure again.* Over 2,000,000 ICLs have been sold globally.

For more information about EVO® Implantable Collamer® Lenses, visit https://DiscoverEVO.com.

* Packer M. The Implantable Collamer Lens with a central port: review of the literature. Clinical Ophthalmology 2018: 12: 2427–2438.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR, which has been dedicated solely to ophthalmic surgery for over 40 years, designs, develops, manufactures and markets implantable lenses for the eye. These lenses are intended to provide visual freedom for patients, lessening or eliminating the reliance on glasses or contact lenses. All of these lenses are foldable, which permits the surgeon to insert them through a small incision. STAAR’s lens used in refractive surgery is called an Implantable Collamer® Lens or “ICL”, which includes the EVO ICL™ product line. More than 2,000,000 ICLs have been sold to date and STAAR markets these lenses in over 75 countries. To learn more about the ICL go to: www.discovericl.com. Headquartered in Lake Forest, CA, the company operates manufacturing and packaging facilities in Aliso Viejo, CA, Monrovia, CA and Nidau, Switzerland. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.staar.com.

Safe Harbor

All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements about any of the following: product safety, effectiveness, or performance for any particular patient, and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include risks factors set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2022 under the caption “Risk Factors,” which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available in the “Investor Information” section of the company’s website under the heading “SEC Filings.” We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements due to new information or events. These statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Important Safety Information for EVO ICL

The EVO ICL lens is intended to correct/reduce nearsightedness between -3.0 D up to -20.0 D and treat astigmatism from 1.0 D to 4.0 D. If you have nearsightedness within these ranges, EVO ICL surgery may improve your distance vision without eyeglasses or contact lenses. Because the EVO ICL corrects for distance vision, it does not eliminate the need for reading glasses, you may require them at some point, even if you have never worn them before. Since implantation of the EVO ICL is a surgical procedure, before considering EVO ICL surgery you should have a complete eye examination and talk with your eye care professional about EVO ICL surgery, especially the potential benefits, risks, and complications. You should discuss the time needed for healing after surgery. Complications, although rare, may include need for additional surgical procedures, inflammation, loss of cells from the back surface of the cornea, increase in eye pressure, and cataracts. You should NOT have EVO ICL surgery if your doctor determines that 1) the shape of your eye is not appropriate, 2) you do not meet the minimum endothelial cell density for your age at the time of implantation, 3) you have moderate to severe glaucoma, 4) your vision is not stable; or 5) if you are pregnant or nursing.

For additional information with potential benefits, risks and complications please visit DiscoverICL.com