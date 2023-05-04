Southeastern Grocers highlights leader in recognition of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Southeastern Grocers is committed to cultivating belonging, inclusion and diversity in its workplace, and promoting a deeper understanding and appreciation for the rich cultures and traditions celebrated by its associates. Recently, SEG's associate resource group Asians and Pacific Islanders for Resource and Education (ASPIRE) organized an event to celebrate Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, at the grocer's Store Support Center in Jacksonville March 8.(Photo: Business Wire)

Southeastern Grocers celebrates the achievements of its Chief People Officer Raymond Rhee in commemoration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. As leader of SEG's people team, Rhee spearheads efforts to create a more inclusive and diverse workplace. He also serves as the president of the SEG Gives Foundation, committed to driving the grocer's culture of giving back. Additionally, Rhee is the executive sponsor to SEG's associate resource group Asians and Pacific Islanders for Resource and Education (ASPIRE). (Photo: Business Wire)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is commemorating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month by celebrating the achievements and contributions of one of its leaders.

Raymond Rhee began his career with SEG nearly 35 years ago as a bagger at Winn-Dixie and has held various positions of increasing responsibility in retail operations, accounting, strategic planning and finance. Since he assumed the role of SEG’s chief people officer, Rhee has made significant contributions to the grocer’s people team, spearheading efforts to create a more inclusive and diverse workplace, and implementing initiatives to support Asian American and Pacific Islander associates.

Anthony Hucker, President and CEO for Southeastern Grocers, said, “As we celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we’re honored to acknowledge the outstanding achievements of our Chief People Officer Raymond Rhee. Raymond personifies our people-first culture with his dedication to being a Reliable, Empathetic, Accountable Leader (R.E.A.L.), along with his steadfast commitment to developing associates to be R.E.A.L., too. His leadership, diligence, unique perspective and unwavering efforts to support our associates and strengthen our company have been instrumental to the enrichment of our workplace culture.”

As chief people officer, Rhee leads SEG’s human resources strategy with proven results in building a winning culture that fosters belonging, inclusion and diversity. He oversees talent acquisition and management, organizational development, training, leadership development, associate relations, compensation and benefits. Rhee also serves as the president of SEG’s charitable arm, the SEG Gives Foundation. He is committed to driving SEG’s culture of giving back and supporting local communities within the grocer’s five-state footprint and beyond. Additionally, Rhee is the executive sponsor to the grocer’s associate resource group Asians and Pacific Islanders for Resource and Education (ASPIRE).

Raymond Rhee, Chief People Officer for Southeastern Grocers, said, “As an Asian American, I am proud to be part of a company that celebrates diversity. As a people-first organization, we are committed to ensuring every associate feels seen, heard and supported in their professional journey. Our unique experiences and perspectives are valuable assets, and by embracing diversity and equity, we can create a more vibrant and dynamic workplace. It is an honor to work alongside a team that shares this vision and recognizes the importance of celebrating our differences.”

As a company committed to cultivating belonging, inclusion and diversity in its workplace, SEG is honored to observe Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month by commemorating the rich cultures and traditions of these communities, while promoting a deeper understanding and appreciation of their collective histories.

In addition to recognizing Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, SEG also annually observes and celebrates Black History Month, LGBTQ+ Pride Month, Hispanic Heritage Month, Women’s History Month, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Juneteenth and Veterans Day. Many celebrations are led and organized by one of SEG’s eight associate resource groups which include: Women’s Development Network, Emerging Leaders, SEG Pride, Pa’lante, African Americans FOCUS, ASPIRE, Military Families and Working Parents Network.

Through Rhee’s leadership, guidance and commitment to belonging, inclusion and diversity, SEG’s people-first, inclusive culture earned recognition by top media outlets including: Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies for the second year in a row; Newsweek’s 2023 list of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity; Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Loved Workplaces; Fortune’s 2022 Best Workplaces in Retail; The Silicon Review® as one of the 30 Fabulous Companies of the Year; and certification as a Great Place to Work® for the third year in a row.

SEG believes its team should mirror the diversity of its unique customers and communities in order to provide exceptional service and promote inclusivity. Those interested in joining SEG’s award-winning workplace and family of more than 37,000 dedicated associates are encouraged to visit segrocers.com/careers or a local Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket or Winn-Dixie grocery store for more information.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is an omnichannel retailer and one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S., serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies as well as online with convenient grocery delivery and curbside pickup throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and a strong commitment to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

About SEG Gives Foundation

SEG Gives Foundation is the charitable arm of Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores. The SEG Gives Foundation aligns giving with causes that are priorities to the communities SEG serves, including the fight against hunger, support for military service members and their families, relief to those affected by extreme weather and natural disasters and championing belonging, inclusion and diversity by combating social injustice to bridge the gap of inequities faced by many individuals, families and communities. Southeastern Grocers strives to be ingrained in its communities and, through the SEG Gives Foundation, better the lives of its customers and neighbors.