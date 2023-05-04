Enveil and Exovera Announce New Collaboration Enabling Secure Data Usage to Unlock Global Intelligence

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enveil, the pioneering Privacy Enhancing Technology company protecting Data in Use, and Exovera, a leading globally-sourced data and technology provider, today announced a partnership and product integration that will expand secure and private data usage for insight extraction. Powered by Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PETs), the collaboration delivers increased value by allowing customers to securely leverage Exovera’s expansive data holdings, which include specialized, open-source datasets curated by subject matter experts within Exovera’s Center for Intelligence and Research Analysis (CIRA). The product integration offers customers secure access to globally-sourced datasets and a curated knowledge layer for sensitive business and mission applications without elevating operational risk.

In this era of global connectivity, data is a critical driver of business outcomes and the intelligence needed to succeed in the Great Power Competition and beyond. The joint capabilities delivered by the Enveil-Exovera partnership enable business and mission users to utilize a broader, deeper range of data sources from regions of interest without the need to move or replicate data to trusted networks. This expands the aperture of global data holdings available for use, giving users who rely on making near real-time, data-driven decisions an edge over competitors and adversaries.

“When utilized in conjunction with Exovera’s expansive data holdings, our ZeroReveal solutions open the door to global insights that can be extracted securely and privately, ensuring that the user’s interest in the data is never revealed,” said Ellison Anne Williams, Founder and CEO of Enveil. “These capabilities are critical for organizations with sensitive and regulated mission needs that don’t have the time or resources needed to replicate massive datasets to their trusted systems.”

Built on the foundation of the two operationally proven, award-winning solutions, the Enveil-Exovera integrated offering allows data to be securely and privately utilized within existing systems and workflows. This accelerates speed-to-decision for a broad range of time-critical use cases including combating transnational crimes, investigating illegal trafficking, preventing cyber-attacks, and tracking illicit financial transactions.

“We’re excited about this partnership with Enveil and the value it provides for our customers who require secure, efficient access to our global data holdings and analytic platform to make decisions at the speed of relevancy,” said Bob Sogegian, CEO at Exovera. “The ability to perform encrypted searches allows users to expand decision-critical inputs without increasing operational risk — assurances that allow our global, open-source data to be utilized to gain critical insights in entirely new ways.”

Exovera’s global data holdings include traditional, broadcast, and social media combined with an extensive online library of digitally collected and curated foreign military, government, procurement, business, and technical journals. Together, these curated datasets provide unique relational insights and network graph visualizations that deliver actionable intelligence across critical Great Power mission sets. Enveil’s ZeroReveal® solutions ensure sensitive searches, analytics, and machine learning models processed over such data remain encrypted throughout the processing lifecycle.

To learn more about the value unlocked through the Enveil-Exovera partnership, please schedule a meeting via www.enveil.com/contact or www.exovera.com/request-demo/.

About Enveil

Enveil is a pioneering Privacy Enhancing Technology company protecting Data in Use. Enveil’s business-enabling and privacy-preserving capabilities change the paradigm of how and where organizations can leverage data to unlock value. Defining the transformative category of Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PETs), Enveil’s award-winning ZeroReveal® solutions for secure data usage, collaboration, and monetization protect data while it's being used or processed. Customers can extract insights, cross-match, search, and analyze data assets at scale without ever revealing the content of the search itself, compromising the security or ownership of the underlying data, or exposing their interests and intent. A World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer founded by U.S. Intelligence Community alumni, Enveil is deployed and operational today, revolutionizing data usage in the global marketplace. Learn more at www.enveil.com.

About Exovera

Exovera’s AI-driven solutions help reduce risk and promote security in an era of heightened threat. A wholly owned subsidiary of SOSi, we partner with government and commercial customers to deliver transformational technology that turns data into actionable intelligence. Our expansive, globally-sourced data holdings are expertly curated by language-enable subject matter experts from Exovera’s Center for Intelligence and Research Analysis (CIRA), ensuring more trusted insights. Visit exovera.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn for our latest news and updates.