HYAS, RSM Partner to Preemptively Protect Clients Via Protective DNS

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HYAS Infosec, leaders in utilizing advanced adversary infrastructure intelligence and detection to preemptively neutralize cyberattacks, today announced its partnership with RSM, a leader in the professional services industry, to deliver HYAS Protect, which leverages authoritative knowledge of attacker infrastructure to proactively protect enterprises from cyberattacks.

The partnership enables RSM to now offer a solution to its RSM Defense clients that preemptively identifies communication with malicious or compromised domains and thwart cyberattacks — before they can get started. Access to malicious domains is blocked at the network level, preventing both unintended connections and actions by adversaries, adding to RSM’s best-in-class cyber threat intelligence and managed detection and response services (MXDR).

“RSM excels at enabling clients to take decisive and proactive steps to reduce cybersecurity risks,” said HYAS CEO David Ratner. “Through this partnership, RSM’s clients gain new visibility and preemptive control over advanced adversary infrastructure, such as phishing, and their inevitable impacts such as ransomware attacks and other malware infestations.”

Phishing, malware, supply-chain attacks, and other nefarious actions all require communication with malicious domains. HYAS protective DNS provides RSM customers with unprecedented visibility and attribution of the origins of attacks and the infrastructure being used.

“HYAS Protect provides advanced, laser focused knowledge of adversarial infrastructures to detect and stop the emerging actions of threat actors - before they can get started,” said Todd Willoughby, RSM Defense Threat Operations Leader. “This visibility and response enables RSM Defense customers to close the door on threats before attacks are launched, sharply reducing business risk.”

HYAS Protect provides the best possible protection at the DNS layer against the malicious infrastructure used by malware, ransomware, phishing, and supply-chain attacks. Actions that can be taken include outright blocking and/or alerting so that further investigation can be taken. HYAS provides protective DNS for devices inside and outside customer networks. Its high-fidelity threat signal reduces alert fatigue and improves network intelligence. HYAS also blocks low-and-slow attacks, supply chain attacks, and other intrusions that can lurk in the network.

About RSM

RSM is the leading provider of professional services to the middle market. The clients RSM serves are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and RSM is focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today’s ever-changing business landscape. RSM’s purpose is to instill confidence in a world of change, empowering clients and people to realize their full potential.

RSM US LLP is the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent assurance, tax and consulting firms with 57,000 people in 120 countries. For more information, visit rsmus.com.

About HYAS

HYAS is a world-leading authority on cyber adversary infrastructure and communication to that infrastructure. HYAS is dedicated to protecting business and solving intelligence problems through detection of adversary infrastructure and anomalous communication patterns. We help businesses see more, do more, and understand more in real time about the nature of the threats they face. HYAS turns meta-data into actionable threat intelligence, actual adversary visibility, and protective DNS that renders malware inoperable. For more information visit HYAS.com.