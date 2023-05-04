Pivotree Earns Gold Delivery Partner Status and Presents Innovative Data Solutions at Informatica World 2023

Pivotree Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) helps you get straight to the data, so you don't need to worry about the technology.

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) (“Pivotree” or the “Company”), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions and services, today announced it will be attending Informatica World 2023, on May 8-11, 2023 in Las Vegas, showcasing some of Pivotree’s innovative data solutions. The Company will host a joint customer presentation with Psycho Bunny, a leading men’s clothing company. Pivotree will also be demonstrating Pivotree™ DIVE, their proprietary Machine Learning technology that helps automotive businesses automate and process data into the Product Information Exchange Standard (PIES) at 50 times the speed of current manual processes.

“The work we undertook with Pivotree, built on Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) platform, required a complete supply chain digital transformation with clear visibility to current inventory, real-time availability, and integration across platforms, within a very aggressive timeline,” says Patrick Lagacé, Senior IT Director, Psycho Bunny. “In less than six months, we had a configurable OMS solution that offered a rich catalog of APIs that allows for continued business growth and the agility needed for evolving priorities.”

Having recently earned Gold Delivery Partner status – a major milestone in the Company’s partnership with Informatica – Pivotree’s data experts will be available at Booth G4 to showcase the Company’s data management offerings, including Pivotree Data-as-a-Service and DIVE.

“We are honoured to participate at Informatica World 2023, this year as a Gold Delivery Partner,” says Derek Corrick, General Manager of Data Management at Pivotree. “Alongside our valued client, Psycho Bunny, we look forward to showcasing how our leading-edge products and services can help businesses accelerate their growth and streamline operations, making their data work for them and setting them up for success in digital transformation.”

Held annually, Informatica World is the cloud data management conference of the year, featuring some of the world’s brightest minds in cloud, data and AI. Attendees can connect, network and learn the latest cloud data management strategies and best practices.

Event info

Informatica World 2023 Las Vegas

Date: May 08 - 11, 2023

Location: The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas, NV

Presentation info:

Tuesday May 9, 2023.

Retail Revolution: Psycho Bunny’s Digital Transformation Success Story

Presented by: Nicole Sasso (Client Advisor - Data Management, Pivotree) Patrick Lagacé (Senior Director

Information Technology, Psycho Bunny) Asim Boruwa (Senior Solutions Architect, Pivotree)

Time: 12:30-1:00 pm PDT

Sign up here: https://attend.informatica.com/iw2023/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Pivotree

Pivotree, a leader in frictionless commerce, designs, builds and manages digital platforms in Commerce, Data Management, and Supply Chain for over 250 major retail and branded manufacturers globally. Pivotree’s portfolio of digital solutions, managed and professional services help provide retailers with true end-to-end solutions to manage complex digital commerce platforms, along with ongoing support from strategic planning through platform selection, deployment, and hosting, to data and supply chain management. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader. For more information, visit www.pivotree.com

About Psycho Bunny

Psycho Bunny, a leading men's clothing company renowned for its exceptional quality and reimagined classic menswear, has become a recognized name in the fashion industry since its establishment in New York in 2005. Over the years, the brand has expanded its operations worldwide and has since made Montreal its headquarters. The brand is built on three pillars: quality, vibrancy, and commanding the double take. These pillars reflect the brand's commitment to crafting exceptional menswear that is both visually striking and of the highest quality.

Thanks to its innovative leadership and dedicated team, Psycho Bunny has tripled its business in the past two years, showcasing the company's commitment to delivering the best products and services to its customers. By the end of 2023, Psycho Bunny is set to operate more than 100 stores worldwide, reinforcing the brand's position as a leader in the men's fashion industry.