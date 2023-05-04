OpenSesame Wins Toyota Material Handling’s 2023 Learning & Development Award

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OpenSesame, the leading provider of online business training, was recognized this week as the winner of Toyota Material Handling’s Learning & Development (L&D) Partnership Award. Toyota Material Handling, North America's leading manufacturer of forklifts and material handling solutions, selects a recipient for this honor each fiscal year, recognizing a collaborator who has played a critical role in fostering a strong learning culture at the company. OpenSesame has been supporting Toyota’s L&D program since 2020.

“We’re so appreciative of everyone at OpenSesame, and are especially grateful for the strategic guidance of our success manager, Ashley Brown,” says Kelly Baker, Training & Development Manager at Toyota Material Handling. “This tremendous support has been invaluable in helping us fulfill our mission of delivering world-class training to our Associates. We can always count on Ashley and the team to go above and beyond, and I hope this award underscores just how valuable that extra effort is to all of us at Toyota.”

“Working with Toyota has been really inspiring,” adds Brown, Senior Customer Success Manager at OpenSesame. “When you have a group of folks who are so thoroughly committed to creating engaging and impactful learning opportunities for the whole organization, it’s kind of magical. And that’s exactly what the Toyota team is doing—I’m thrilled to be supporting them as we continue to scale and refine their learning program.”

The close collaboration between OpenSesame and Toyota Material Handling is part of a broader, encouraging trend, notes Marta Altree, Vice President of Customer Success at OpenSesame: “Especially in a time of economic uncertainty, we’re seeing the organizations that lean into learning and development—like Toyota—continue to come out on top. It’s rewarding to see our team bring solutions to the challenges these organizations are facing, but it’s even better to see the L&D teams take our solutions and run with them, really changing the game for their learners. Toyota has been a great example of this, and I look forward to all we’ll accomplish together in the year ahead.”

