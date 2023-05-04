Unity Partners Completes Platform Investment in NDH

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unity Partners LP (“Unity Partners”), a principles-based middle market investment firm, is pleased to announce it has partnered with the leaders of NDH LLC (“NDH” or “the Business”) to provide strategic growth capital for the Business. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Chicago, NDH provides sophisticated tax, accounting and advisory services to more than 1,500 clients throughout the United States. Partners Jeremy Dubow, Josh Harris and Jeff Thomas will continue leading the Business and will serve on the Board of Directors.

“Beginning with our initial conversation, we recognized that the Unity Partners team was best positioned to help us achieve our strategic goals, was a perfect cultural fit and brought the requisite resources to support our growth,” said Dubow, CEO and co-founder of NDH. “We are very excited about what we can build together.”

“With the additional resources from Unity Partners, we will be able to accelerate investment in our technology and talent to improve the experience for our clients,” added Thomas, Tax Practice Leader.

Since inception, NDH’s revenue growth has far outpaced the industry average—including recent annual growth near 30%—by building in-house technical expertise, recruiting and hiring talented professionals and developing a strong team culture that consistently delivers on NDH’s promise of service excellence.

As part of the transaction and aligned with Unity Partners’ principles-based investment model, NDH will be establishing the NDH Employee Purpose Plan, a broad-based employee ownership program. “We know our success starts with our employees, so we are excited to implement this program that will allow our colleagues to share in our future success,” added Harris, NDH co-founder and Accounting Practice Leader.

Unity Partners will provide capital and strategic and operational support for the Business as it seeks to expand through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. NDH is actively adding key talent and pursuing opportunities to partner with other leaders of great tax, accounting and advisory businesses.

“In meeting with the NDH team, we were immediately impressed by their deep commitment to culture, emphasis on service excellence and bias for action,” said Peter Cozzi, a Team Lead at Unity Partners. “We are thrilled to be building better together with such a strong team that shares similar values to our own.”

“Our partnership with the NDH leadership team started with shared excitement around our principles and confidence in our ability to execute our Partner & Propel strategy, stemming from our thematic work in this market,” added John Block, CEO and Co-Founder of Unity Partners. “We are honored to be working alongside NDH’s ambitious leaders to create something truly special.”

Allan Koltin of the Koltin Consulting Group served as an exclusive financial advisor on the transaction. Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor to Unity Partners. Levenfeld Pearlstein served as legal advisor to NDH. Terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

About NDH

NDH is a best-in-class, boutique tax and accounting firm serving dynamic businesses, high net-worth individuals and family offices throughout the United States. With offices in Chicago, Illinois and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and a growing team of talented professionals, NDH provides tax advisory, tax consulting, tax preparation, outsourced back-office accounting, fractional CFO and start-up business services. For more information, visit ndhcpa.com.

About Unity Partners

Unity Partners is a principles-based private equity firm that partners investors and operators to build better together, measured by the economic surplus we create and share with all stakeholders. Our principles provide a foundation to build great people-based services and technology organizations that impact thousands of lives. We deploy our Partner & Propel strategy to identify opportunities to Partner with ambitious leaders to accelerate growth, unlock the benefits of platform scale through mergers and acquisitions and Propel value acceleration through investments in people, processes and operational levers. For more information, visit unitypartnerslp.com.