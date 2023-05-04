Eat Meati™ Expands National Footprint with Meijer Retail Partnership

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Meati Foods™, the producer of delicious, animal-free, whole-food meat made from mushroom root, today announced that its Eat Meati™ products are now available across 260 Meijer stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The partnership represents Meati’s first mainstream grocery availability and the next step in its goal of a national omnichannel footprint by the end of 2023.

“Meijer and Meati share a desire to make it simpler for people to lead healthier lives with quality, nutritious products that deliver on great value. As our previous partnerships and expansions have shown, people are ready for an animal-free meat that tastes great and is good for them,” said Scott Tassani, president and COO of Meati Foods. “We are excited to introduce Meijer customers to our products and incredible stores and expand Meati’s availability to mainstream grocery shoppers for the first time.”

Eat Meati’s whole-cut product line is available for purchase in two-unit packages at all Meijer locations, including the Classic Cutlet, Crispy Cutlet and Carne Asada Steak, on the produce section’s refrigerated shelves. Meijer represents the second major retail milestone for Meati in 2023, after an expansion to all 380 Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ: SFM) locations in March. The company has also made significant strides in the food service space with its April launch at PLNT Burger, a pilot program with sweetgreen (NYSE: SG) and availability in Birdcall restaurants across Colorado, Texas and Arizona. Its Mega Ranch production facility, which is fueling the production of Meati products for distribution in Meijer stores, began operations in late 2022. In addition to its retail availability across 29 states between Meijer and Sprouts locations, consumers will continue to have opportunities to purchase Meati online at Meati.com.

About Meati Foods and Eat Meati™

Founded in 2017, Meati Foods is working to unlock a more delicious, nutritious, equitable and sustainable food system for everyone. Eat Meati™, the debut product line from Meati Foods, features cutlets and steaks made from mushroom root, a whole-food protein cultivated with a modernized version of ancient and natural processes that have helped preserve Earth's ecosystems for millennia. Eat Meati™ made its national, retail debut in March 2023 after a year of record sellouts through its direct-to-doorstep online shop. A national omni-channel footprint is planned for late 2023. Meati's textures and flavors have won the enthusiastic support of some of food's biggest icons, including David Chang (chef and founder of Momofuku and Majordomo Media); John Foraker (Once Upon a Farm CEO and former Annie's Organic CEO); Nicolas Jammet and Jonathan Neman (co-founders of Sweetgreen); Sam Kass (former White House senior policy advisor for nutrition and partner at Acre Venture Partners).

About Meijer

Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 500 supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.