Standard Chartered and Mozrt Partner to Strengthen Emerging Markets Payment Capabilities for US Financial Institutions

NEW YORK & MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mozrt (Formerly WireFX), a compliance-first payments technology platform, has partnered with Standard Chartered to enable banks, credit unions, and fintechs to access Standard Chartered's expertise and payments capabilities in emerging markets from within Mozrt's payments platform.

This strategic partnership offers US financial institutions simplified access to the most dynamic growth markets across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. With an end-to-end suite of compliance, account, inbound, and outbound payment solutions, Mozrt provides opportunities for financial institutions to drive new revenue channels and customer growth for its clients.

Through API-enabled integration of Standard Chartered's cross-currency capabilities in complex markets, clients can now facilitate payments through emerging market currencies across the markets Standard Chartered serves.

"We are excited to give joint clients access to Standard Chartered's unique global payments and FX offering," said Jeff Althaus, Mozrt President & CEO. "Standard Chartered is one of the most trusted names in international banking, with a long history of providing innovative solutions. By teaming up with them, we can deliver a solution set to meet the needs of the most dynamic financial institution and fintech clients.”

Chris Burtch, Head of Correspondent Banking, Standard Chartered Americas, said, "We are pleased to partner with Mozrt and offer financial institutions the ability to facilitate commerce across the emerging markets in which we are present. Today's announcement is an exciting step towards enabling greater market participation through technology.”

For more information about Mozrt's platform, visit Mozrt.com. To learn more about Standard Chartered, visit SC.com/us.

About Mozrt

Mozrt (Formerly WireFX) announced its rebrand in April 2023, an evolution that will set the tone for future innovation and expanded offerings. Mozrt is a compliance-first payments technology platform that empowers banks, credit unions, and fintechs to seamlessly transform their payment and FX processes, increase customer satisfaction, and unleash new revenue opportunities. Supporting domestic and international payments, virtual accounts, and embedded compliance workflows, Mozrt is one of the most disruptive global payments companies currently on the market.

About Standard Chartered

We are a leading international banking group, with a presence in 59 of the world’s most dynamic markets, and serving clients in a further 64. Our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, here for good. Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges. For more stories and expert opinions please visit Insights at sc.com. Follow Standard Chartered on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.