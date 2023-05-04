JBG SMITH Bringing 11 Diverse New Restaurant Concepts to National Landing’s Revamped Water Park

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JBG SMITH (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, today announced 11 new restaurant and bar concepts coming to National Landing’s reimagined Water Park this summer.

The project will serve as a reimagined community gathering place animated by innovative dining, entertainment venues, public seating areas, and significant landscape improvements. Nine of the new eateries will be located in 300-square-foot kiosks lining Crystal Drive, each meant to serve as incubator opportunities for up-and-coming culinary talent. The lineup, which features a diverse and eclectic blend of cuisines conceived by a host of emerging local, minority- and women-led businesses, includes:

Brij, a DC-based café and wine bar by Skyler Kelley, whose vision is to bridge people and communities together with proceeds benefiting single mothers, the LGBTQ+ community, and the un-housed;

Bubbie’s Plant Burger, a plant-based and kosher certified Americana burgers, fries and soda pop shop from chef Margaux Riccio and general manager Shaun Sharkey, the creators of DC’s award-winning Asian fast casual restaurant Pow Pow;

Cracked Eggery, launched by Potomac native Mike Tabb and his partners as a popular food truck serving inventive egg sandwiches, bowls and tasty sides throughout DC. It now has permanent locations in Cleveland Park and Shaw, where it occupies space in a JBG SMITH-owned building;

DC Dosa, Bombay-born Priya Ammu’s South Indian street food concept, and her first location outside of Union Market;

Dolci Gelati, a DC-born gelato shop by Gianluigi and Anastasia Dellaccio serving up 450+ seasonal and artisanal flavors made fresh on a daily-basis as well as a robust coffee/espresso program;

Falafel Inc., launched by Palestinian American entrepreneur Ahmad Ashkar in Georgetown with a menu of hummus, falafel bowls, sandwiches, and sides, this favored charitable spot has the goal of feeding refugees alongside the World Food Programme;

PhoWheels, a family-based business from Tuan and Jennifer Vo featuring Vietnamese inspired dishes. Their kiosk will be the first brick and mortar location for the popular DC food truck;

Tiki Thai, a new outpost of chef Porntipa "Pat" Pattanamekar’s Reston eatery that has been dubbed “Virginia’s first premier tiki bar and Thai restaurant,” offering a wide-range of eats inspired by Thai and Polynesian cuisine;

Queen Mother’s, Virginia native and James Beard Award Semi-Finalist Chef Rahman “Rock” Harper’s tribute to his mother through his renowned fried chicken concept.

In addition to the kiosks, JBG SMITH has entered into an agreement with STHRN Hospitality, the Atlanta-based culinary and creative group that led the creation of the popular, talent-focused Atlanta Food & Wine Festival in 2010 as well as several food-hall concepts and other diverse culinary and entertainment events, to anchor a 1,400-square-foot full-service restaurant set into the hillside. Water Bar, the iconic new community gathering spot, will feature a raw bar focused menu and extensive cocktail list from an open-air terrace perched atop the modernized fountain water wall. STHRN Hospitality will also operate Crush Pizza, which will serve creative New York style whole pies and slices, salads, and a curated selection of wine by the glass.

The new vision for Water Park, a roughly 1.6-acre open space in the heart of National Landing, will complement the broader redevelopment efforts in the neighborhood. JBG SMITH is expected to deliver more than 5,000 new multifamily units, with 1,583 already under construction, and in June, Amazon will open its 2.1 million square foot headquarters that will house the more than 8,000 local employees it has hired to date.

“Our primary intent in designing and programming Water Park was to create an authentic urban community that echoes and embraces the region’s diverse culture,” said Amy Rice, Senior Vice President of Retail Leasing at JBG SMITH. “We’re especially excited to introduce National Landing’s residents, workers and visitors to this dynamic mix of emerging culinary talent.”

“We’re thrilled to work with JBG SMITH to bring this incredible new destination to life,” said Kelly Campbell, co-founder of STHRN Hospitality. “Water Park will be an inspiring setting. We look forward to further animating the space through a series of unique lifestyle events and community programming.”

Additional elements of the redesigned Water Park include a live performance stage, an interactive water feature, public art installations, and a trailhead building adjacent to the Mt. Vernon Trail equipped with public restrooms and bike facilities. JBG SMITH is also coordinating with Virginia Railway Express on a handicap accessible connection to the future entrance of the relocated VRE station.

JBG SMITH previously received approval from the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority to establish a consumption zone in National Landing, allowing patrons of Water Park’s licensed alcohol retailers to enjoy beverages within its boundaries. Through this new Commercial Lifestyle Center designation, visitors and residents will be able to “sip and stroll” throughout the park.

JBG SMITH’s ongoing placemaking efforts in National Landing have led the charge in creating meaningful places meant to connect communities and enhance the lives of those that live, work, or visit them. In addition to the small and local businesses its welcoming at Water Park, JBG SMITH’s Dining in the Park project will similarly transform and reactivate the courtyard in front of 2121 Crystal Drive with a novel culinary experience set among more than an acre of greenery. Dining in the Park will house renowned Seven Reason’s chef Enrique Limardo’s new concept Surreal in late summer, further demonstrating National Landing as home to some of the best, brightest, and most diverse talent in the culinary industry.

