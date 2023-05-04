Andretti Autosport Announces Partnership with Blackpoint Cyber for the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Season

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andretti Autosport announced today that Blackpoint Cyber, the technology-focused cybersecurity company providing solutions via managed service providers (MSPs), will serve as an official partner on the No. 27 AutoNation Honda of Kyle Kirkwood for the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.

Blackpoint Cyber uses its ecosystem of threat intelligence-backed solutions, including its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service, to detect and respond to breaches with the same speed Kirkwood shows on the racetrack. Like Andretti Autosport, Blackpoint Cyber is driven by a pursuit of excellence, determination, and top-tier expertise. Through this partnership, Blackpoint aims to showcase how its patented technology helps businesses and managed service providers stay ahead of cyberattacks.

Blackpoint Cyber made its debut on the No. 27 AutoNation Honda at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, where Kirkwood swept the weekend and claimed his first NTT INDYCAR SERIES pole position and race win in April 2023.

“We are thrilled to be a part of Kyle Kirkwood’s journey as he continues to make his mark on the racing world,” said Jon Murchison, CEO and Founder, Blackpoint Cyber. “Kyle's passion and dedication to his craft align perfectly with the values that drive Blackpoint's pursuit of excellence in the cybersecurity space. Partnering with Andretti Autosport is an opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to winning the race against cyberthreats, and we wish Kyle and the team all the best this season.”

“It’s great to have Blackpoint Cyber join the team as an official partner on the No. 27 AutoNation Honda for the 2023 season,” said Doug Bresnahan, Chief Commercial Officer, Andretti Autosport. “As we head into May with such strong momentum, it’s an exciting time to welcome like-minded partners like Blackpoint Cyber to the team.”

Blackpoint branding will now be seen throughout the 2023 season, including at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the GMR Grand Prix on May 12-13 and later at the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on May 28.

About Blackpoint Cyber

Blackpoint Cyber offers a world-class, nation-state-grade cybersecurity ecosystem serving the MSP community. Using its own software and Security Operations Center (SOC), Blackpoint’s true 24/7 Managed Detection & Response (MDR) service not only detects breaches earlier than any other solution on the market, but also provides an actual response rather than just an alert to keep MSPs and their clients’ networks safe from widespread damage.

About Andretti Autosport

Led by racing legend Michael Andretti, the team fields multiple entries in INDYCAR, INDY NXT, IMSA and Formula E; and has collaborations in Extreme E as Andretti Altawkilat Extreme E, Mexico SuperCopa series as Andretti Jourdain Autosport and Australian Supercars as Walkinshaw Andretti United. The global racing enterprise boasts over 250 race wins, four INDYCAR Series championships, five INDY NXT titles, one Indy Pro 2000 and one USF2000 championship, a Silver Class GT4 championship and has captured victory five times at the famed Indianapolis 500-Mile Race. The team also holds two X Games Gold Medals and five U.S. rallycross championships.

To share in the Andretti story, please visit online at AndrettiAutosport.com and follow on social media with #AllAndretti.