Pindrop Delivers Voice Authentication Solutions Through Google Cloud Marketplace

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pindrop, a global leader in voice technology, today announced availability of its suite of voice authentication solutions on Google Cloud Marketplace. Pindrop is also an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) partner in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program.

With availability on Google Cloud Marketplace, organizations can quickly and easily deploy Pindrop’s advanced voice authentication and fraud solutions on secure, sustainable, and highly performant cloud infrastructure. They can realize the benefits of these services faster, without having to go through another vendor.

As contact center-focused and other types of financial fraud continue to increase, organizations must balance security with customer experience when it comes to authentication. Collaboration with Google Cloud will help more customers with mission-critical services optimize for security, speed, and simplicity. Pindrop’s authentication and anti-fraud solutions provide a frictionless authentication process that crosses channels and upholds a higher level of account security, even as fraudsters’ methodologies evolve.

Vijay Balasubramaniyan, CEO and co-founder, Pindrop, said: “We’ve seen a 40% increase in fraud attacks, with call centers hit especially hard. Financial services and insurance organizations need a better way to authenticate their customers in a seamless and secure way that also provides a positive customer experience. This is Pindrop’s mission and by making our solutions available on Google Cloud Marketplace, we’ll be able to bring these benefits to even more companies to enable the next generation of fraud defense.”

Kalebyra White, ISV Specialist at Google Cloud, said: "With Pindrop’s voice authentication solution now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, customers will be able to access an innovative security solution to help prevent fraud and provide protection in the call center."

Visit https://www.pindrop.com/google-cloud-marketplace to learn more.

In an increasingly digital world, Pindrop lets people use their voice to seamlessly connect to, enter and unlock new experiences while helping safeguard their privacy. Using its patented voice authentication technology, Pindrop is leading the way to the future of voice by establishing the standard for identity, security, and intelligence for voice interactions. Working with some of the world’s biggest banks, insurers, and retailers, Pindrop enables customers to quickly, conveniently, and securely connect to the information and resources they need. Its voice authentication technology analyzes unique features within the human voice and surrounding audio that can enable its customers to prevent fraud and deliver exceptional customer experiences in call centers when obtaining information from smart devices, and even when activating cars. A privately held company, Pindrop is venture-backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Citi Ventures, Felicis Ventures, CapitalG, GV, IVP, and Vitruvian Partners. Visit pindrop.com for more information.