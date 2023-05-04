Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute Expands Accessibility with the Adoption of YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Albuquerque, New Mexico-based Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute (SIPI) has deployed the YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform, an ed-tech solution aimed at creating accessible course content for all learners. A national Indian community college and land grant institution, SIPI is a participant of the American Indian Higher Education Consortium (AIHEC) and is one of 37 tribal colleges and universities in the nation that are part of the AIHEC family.

The institution was seeking a solution that would enhance accessibility for its diverse student population. The accessibility platform will provide a comprehensive, streamlined approach to delivering accessible, engaging video and media content to students. In addition, it will help course creators pinpoint and correct accessibility issues, as well as improve the learning experience by driving inclusivity as a key and measurable objective.

“One of SIPI’s strategic goals is to modernize facilities and technologies to better support student learning. Implementing ed-tech tools like YuJa’s Enterprise Video and Digital Accessibility platforms is one way to help achieve this goal, as each product was designed to facilitate and enhance both teaching and learning in higher education,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Office at YuJa, Inc. “We’re excited for instructors and students to see the changes YuJa Panorama will bring to the educational experience.”

YuJa Panorama integrates directly with D2L Brightspace, the institution’s learning management system.YuJa Panorama complements the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform, which was deployed two years ago.

ABOUT THE SOUTHWESTERN INDIAN POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE

Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute (SIPI) is a national Indian community college and land grant institution. SIPI is a proud participant of the American Indian Higher Education Consortium (AIHEC) and is one of 37 tribal colleges and universities in the nation that are part of the AIHEC family. SIPI students represent Alaskan Native Communities and American Indian tribes from across the United States.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.