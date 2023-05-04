Woodforest National Bank Selects Savana to Power Frictionless “Universal Banker” Experience

MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Savana, an industry leader in financial software for banks and fintechs, today announced that Woodforest National Bank, a nationally-recognized community bank with branches across the country, has selected Savana as the digital delivery platform to unify its technology ecosystem and streamline operations between the core, back-office, and customer channels.

Woodforest is currently engaging in a full technology stack conversion and chose Savana to unify its departments and service channels through a single digital delivery platform enabling back-office and front-office teams to support all customer and product needs on any channel with speed and consistency.

Richard Ferrara, EVP and Chief Information Officer at Woodforest National Bank, said: “ By partnering with Savana, we are doubling down on delivering truly frictionless customer experiences. The platform will enable us to bring our departments together and standardize workflows across the organization - taking Woodforest’s frictionless ‘universal banker’ experience to the next level.”

Mike Wolfel, CEO at Savana, said: “ We are honored to be selected as the digital delivery platform for Woodforest National Bank. From the beginning, it was clear that Richard and his team wanted a partner who shared their vision for the future state of banking – with a flexible solution to pave the way forward. Their selection is further validation of Savana’s unique value in this continuously evolving industry.”

About Savana

Savana is the only any-product, any-channel, core-agnostic digital delivery platform spanning the entire customer lifecycle for personal and business banking. The platform removes back-end and front-end silos from inside the bank - unifying and orchestrating processes between the core, back-office, and digital customer channels to enable truly frictionless interactions between the bank and its customers. For more information about Savana, visit www.savanainc.com

About Woodforest National Bank

Celebrating over 40 years of community banking service, Woodforest National Bank has successfully stood among the strongest community banks in the nation, proudly offering outstanding customer service since 1980. Woodforest currently operates over 760 branches in 17 states across the United States and is an Outstanding CRA rated institution. For more information about Woodforest National Bank, please visit www.woodforest.com. Member FDIC.