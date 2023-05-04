Ness Card Becomes the Official Card of Whole30

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ness, the next great credit card company offering the first premium health and wellness rewards card, today announced the Ness Card, issued by The Bank of Missouri and powered by Mastercard®, is the Official Card of Whole30. Through this unique partnership, Ness rewards Whole30 members for their focus on nutrition while incentivizing and guiding them to improve their overall health and wellness.

Whole30 members who sign up for the Ness Card earn rewards for everyday program-related purchases at a roster of Whole30 Approved® restaurants, meal kit subscriptions, online markets, and a wide network of grocery stores. Ness will also help to provide a seamless Whole30 experience through a curated marketplace of approved brands, points on program purchases that can be redeemed for more healthy things, and exclusive offers to Ness Cardmembers who apply through Whole30. Additionally, Ness and Whole30 will co-create unique content and in-person experiences, extending early invites to the Whole30 community.

“I was one of the first Ness Cardmembers, and an early investor in the company. My community and I work hard to create healthy habits, and Ness supports our health and wellness-focused lifestyles,” said Melissa Urban, co-founder and CEO of Whole30. “The Ness Card already rewards spending with so many Whole30 Approved brands, which makes it effortless for my community to benefit. With so many different ways to earn and redeem rewards, Ness will help even more people discover the life-changing benefits of the Whole30 and keep Cardmembers motivated to continue their healthy habits long after their Whole30 is over.”

Beyond healthy eating, Ness encourages a more holistic approach to health and wellness. It helps Cardmembers discover new brands and experiences (including coaching and therapy) to support and fuel their physical, mental, and emotional wellness journeys. Cardmembers earn rewards and have access to benefits with a growing marketplace of over 50 popular fitness, mindfulness, beauty, and self-care brands.

“I've been an enormous fan and champion of Whole30 since Melissa and I partnered together at my first company, Greatist, years ago. Whole30 and Ness have the same shared mission, to help everyone live happier and healthier lives,” said Derek Flanzraich, founder and CEO of Ness. “I am thrilled to be working together again to turn that vision into reality. The more Ness can reward and incentivize Whole30 members for doing healthy things, the more everyone can do well.”

Whole30 joins the growing Ness network of partners including brands like sweetgreen, Parsley Health, Seed Health, HigherDOSE, Glamsquad, Exhale Spa, and Fyt. The company also recently named Queer Eye host and self-care advocate Jonathan Van Ness as its Chief Self-Care Officer, further establishing the brand as an evolving community for those interested in living their best life and being rewarded for it.

Further information on Ness rewards and benefits for the Whole30 community can be found here.

To learn more about Ness and prequalifying for the Ness Card, please visit nesswell.com.

About Ness

The next great credit card company Ness is on a mission to redefine the way people interact with and invest in their wellness. The Ness Card is the first premium, points-based health & wellness credit card. Offering points on healthy spending and activities plus benefits from some of the industry’s top brands, Cardmembers are rewarded for healthy actions and spending that support their wellness. The Ness Card is the first of many cards to come as part of an ambitious vision to build a world where everyone can do well.

The Ness Card is issued by The Bank of Missouri, powered by the Mastercard Network, and is serviced by Ness Well Financial, LLC.

About Whole30

Whole30, the leading nutritional reset, is a 30-day structured elimination program recognized by many dietitians and medical professionals as the gold standard for identifying food sensitivities. Focused on Non-Scale Victories (NSVs) rather than weight loss, the Whole30 offers life-changing physical, emotional, and mental improvements.

The Whole30 was created in 2009 by co-founder and CEO Melissa Urban, a seven-time New York Times best-selling author who has reshaped the health and wellness industry and created a fully integrated ethos to support the Whole30 community and beyond. The Whole30 Approved® trademark is licensed to more than 140 innovative health and lifestyle brands for its endorsement strength, community recognition, and persuasive purchasing power.

Whole30 has a combined social media base of more than 4.4 million fans and followers. Whole30 is fully committed to continued learning and growing of its communities internally and externally through its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. For more information, visit whole30.com.