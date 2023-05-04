Vegan Skin Care Brand BioRepublic Launches at Salon Centric to Further Expand its Customer Base

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioRepublic announces its partnership with Salon Centric, one of the largest wholesale salon and supply distributors of professional beauty products in the United States. The expansion gives BioRepublic access to the largest independent stylist community in North America, which includes more than 1 million licensed beauty professionals.

BioRepublic is built on the principle that high performance and clean formulated skin care should be accessible to everyone. BioRepublic is disrupting the status quo with dermatologist approved solutions that are made with natural ingredients powered by science.

“We are excited about the opportunity to work with a new clientele of salon professionals and we hope to become a trusted brand in a new category and marketplace,” said Flavia Gutiérrez Vélez, Chief Marketing Officer of BioRepublic. “Our products are made with high-quality, vegan formulas and clean ingredients with every skin type in mind so we are thrilled to be partnering with another amazing retailer who values the same standard of excellence.”

BioRepublic’s products are now available on saloncentric.com and they include a variety of top seller items - as well as a selection of biodegradable sheet masks from the brand’s Exotics, USDA Certified Organics and Invisamasks lines.

ABOUT BIOREPUBLIC

BioRepublic is a forward thinking brand that is democratizing clean beauty and high performance skin care products. BioRepublic prides themselves on finding natural alternatives to toxic ingredients. This progressive approach led them to offer the first and only USDA Certified Organic sheet masks on the market; a label that is proudly displayed on their products. BioRepublic is a brand with a purpose, and their line of product offerings are better for our bodies, better for our planet and always yield better results. ​​According to Nielsen, Biorepublic's Lost Baggage Under Eye Mask and Lip Mask are both number one in sales for 2022 in America.

ABOUT SALON CENTRIC

The SalonCentric Marketplace is a one-stop shop for beauty, business, & more, where hundreds of sellers come together to sell their products to the Licensed Beauty Professional space. Products range from salon supplies, equipment, sustainability, apparel, to appliances, and more.