Skylight Study: 85% of Americans Connect with a Higher Power; Increasing their Practice During and Since Covid Lockdowns

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the country marks the National Day of Prayer, a new study reveals insights about the habits and attitudes Americans have about prayer. The National Day of Prayer Study—commissioned by Skylight and conducted by City Square Associates from April 6 to April 17—surveyed a nationally representative sample of adults aged 18-64 about ways they connect with God. Among its findings: while Americans have varied definitions and methods of prayer, those who pray spend an average of 18 minutes praying daily, with nearly half saying they pray on a regular basis.

“These results make it clear that there is more praying taking place than people expect. People are praying in a variety of ways and in unexpected places throughout the day,” said John Dye, executive director of Skylight. "They are frequently exploring their spiritual side and using prayer to work through adversity, find meaning, and create connection with a Higher Power.”

The National Day of Prayer Survey took a fresh look at how and why Americans pray. Despite recent statistics that suggest Americans are becoming less religiously affiliated, prayer appears to be a constant practice in people’s lives, with Americans spending 3.6 billion minutes each day praying. 53% of those who pray increased the frequency of their spiritual practice during COVID-19 lockdowns, while only 8% report praying less often. Praying for a loved one in crisis, prayer for someone who is ill, and praying for other people are the top three reasons Americans say they speak to a higher power through prayer. And 65% of Americans say they connect with a higher power regularly (at least a few times a week) through prayer, meditation, mindfulness, or reciting affirmations.

"The majority of Americans are connecting with the Divine in diverse, beautiful ways,” added Angela Redding, Skylight’s vice president of strategic partnerships. “Whether at dawn or the middle of the night, in the shower or car, for personal healing or a loved one in crisis, this report tells us that prayer is everywhere, and it’s making our lives better.”

The survey was conducted by City Square Associates from April 6 to April 17. To see the full results of the study, visit prayerwrap.org.

About Skylight

An initiative of The Radiant Foundation, Skylight leverages technology to help young adults make God-centered spirituality a part of their life. In just a few minutes a day, Skylight opens a path for young people – from any faith tradition – to access the love and peace that a relationship with a higher power offers. For more information, visit https://skylight.org.