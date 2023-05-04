TempusDirect Joins the CCC Network to Deliver Third-Party Casualty Solutions

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a leading cloud platform powering the P&C insurance economy, announces today that TempusDirect (Tempus), an innovation leader in repricing services for third-party medical billing, is the newest company to integrate into the CCC Network. CCC Casualty customers will be able to perform medical bill review in CCC’s Injury Evaluation Solutions (IES) offering and seamlessly refer medical bills to Tempus for a variety of services. Referral results will be returned to CCC's IES where the adjuster can easily apply adjustments and finalize an evaluation with the click of a button.

"We are excited to work with CCC and integrate with their best-in-class bill review platform, helping our customers pay what they owe with the most efficient workflow possible,” said Josh Dickerson, COO and Cofounder at TempusDirect. “By working with CCC we can help our mutual customers identify eligible bills, ingest referrals automatically or manually based on customer preference, and provide these valuable services in an integrated solution that will be unmatched in the industry.”

CCC can help carriers identify and flag casualty risks early in the claims process through photo-based AI, segment those claims properly, and then – leveraging its newly upgraded bill review engine – facilitate line-level bill evaluation in ways that are intuitive for the adjuster to ensure reasonableness of charges and treatment patterns. With the Tempus integration, adjusters will be able to seamlessly add collateral source validation, live benchmarking, and direct-to-provider networks and negotiations.

“Combining CCC’s bill review engine and full suite of offerings with integrated access to TempusDirect’s suite of direct-to-provider solutions will create powerful synergy to drive outcome accuracy," said Kevin Moynihan, Vice President of Product Management at CCC. "This integration also improves the adjuster experience by eliminating the need to access multiple systems to perform these critical evaluation activities. We can't wait to help more insurers connect with Tempus offerings - both current and future."

Added Mike Silva, CCC's Executive Vice President of Customer Success, "CCC is always looking to innovate on behalf of our customers, and that includes serving as a hub for companies whose complementary solutions add unique benefits. I'm excited about the value our work with Tempus will bring to the market and our growing customer base."

About TempusDirect

Tempus is built upon the foundation of user-inspired innovation and a promise to listen and serve with a sense of urgency. Tempus creates new and proprietary solutions to reprice 3rd Party medical bills and offers a Direct to Provider suite of solutions capable of retrieving, discounting, and paying the provider directly. These solutions work together to offer the ideal balance of liability-specific networks and direct negotiations. Additionally, Tempus’ first to market Claims Validation and Live Benchmarks solution offers medical bill validation for fraud and collateral source combined with liability specific benchmark data. Learn more about current and future offers at www.tempusdirect.com or www.linkedin.com/company/tempusdirect/.

About CCC

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS), is a leading SaaS platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders, and more. CCC cloud technology connects more than 30,000 businesses digitizing mission-critical workflows, commerce, and customer experiences. A trusted leader in AI, IoT, customer experience, network and workflow management, CCC delivers innovations that keep people’s lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

