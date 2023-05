The Buckle, Inc. Reports April 2023 Net Sales

KEARNEY, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced today that comparable store net sales, for stores open at least one year, for the 4-week period ended April 29, 2023 decreased 10.2 percent from comparable store net sales for the 4-week period ended April 30, 2022. Net sales for the 4-week fiscal month ended April 29, 2023 decreased 9.7 percent to $86.9 million from net sales of $96.3 million for the prior year 4-week fiscal month ended April 30, 2022.

Comparable store net sales for the 13-week first quarter ended April 29, 2023 decreased 9.2 percent from comparable store net sales for the 13-week period ended April 30, 2022. Net sales for the 13-week fiscal quarter ended April 29, 2023 decreased 8.5 percent to $282.8 million from net sales of $309.1 million for the prior year 13-week fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2022.

The Company will announce first quarter earnings on Friday, May 26, 2023. Management will hold a live audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. EDT on May 26, 2023 to discuss results for the quarter. To register for the live event, please visit https://buckle.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_F7hbXv9HRVeCsrGOANMJlw. A replay of the event can be accessed through Buckle’s investor relations website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event (https://corporate.buckle.com/investors/earnings-webcasts).

About Buckle

Offering a unique mix of high-quality, on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle caters to fashion-conscious young men and women. Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the Company’s exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 440 retail stores in 42 states, which includes the opening of two new stores during fiscal April located in Fenton, Missouri and Kansas City, Missouri. The Company operated 439 stores in 42 states as of May 4, 2022. To listen to the Company’s recorded monthly sales commentary, please call (308) 238-2500.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: All forward-looking statements made by the Company involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on factors which may be beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the Company’s future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

