Brown Books Kids Publishes Third Book in Dr. Donna Housman’s Series Focused on Social Emotional Learning (SEL), Timed to Mental Health Awareness Month

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Renowned Child Developmental Psychologist Dr. Donna Housman continues her interactive ECSELent Adventures picture book series with The Ottersons’ Eruption (Brown Books Kids; on sale: May 30, 2023). In this next installment, which follows Gilly and the Garden and Theo’s Deliciously Different Dumplings, otters Hemmy and his dad help children understand and manage explosive emotions that erupt like a volcano! The Ottersons’ Eruption’s colorful story and relatable, loveable animal characters help children learn how to recognize and handle complex emotions while navigating life’s challenges.

“ Parents can use the [ECSELent Adventures Series] books as a tool to discuss difficult topics with their kids in positive and age-appropriate ways.”—The New York Post

SUMMARY: Feeling left out is hard, so when Daddy lets Hemmy’s sister Shemmy choose the ingredients at the store for a volcano experiment but refuses to let Hemmy get a snack, Hemmy’s emotions erupt! Controlling explosive emotions can be difficult at any age. Even Daddy struggles to remain cool facing Hemmy’s anger. Will the Ottersons’ tackle these prickly-feeling emotions? As Hemmy and Daddy come to recognize and manage their differing emotions, they grow closer together.

“ Cultivating healthy emotional intelligence goes hand-in-hand with education for character and moral development. The ECSELent Adventures series is an educational curriculum helping children to become confident and competent about their emotions and those of others. Additionally, the series guides educators and parents on how best to discuss these challenging issues in age-appropriate ways.”—Dr. Donna Housman

Dr. Donna Housman has more than thirty-five years of experience as a psychologist in the field of child development and early childhood education. Her successful evidence-based emotional, cognitive, and social early learning approach, begin to ECSEL™ promotes self-regulation, learning and empathy for lifelong mental health and well-being. Peer-reviewed research from this approach has been published in the International Journal of Emotional Education and The International Journal of Child Care and Education Policy. Dr. Housman is founder and CEO of Housman Institute, a founding executive board member and treasurer of the Massachusetts Association for Infant Mental Health, a subchapter of the World Association for Infant Mental Health. Her opinions and contributions have appeared in The New York Times, USA Today, The Boston Globe, Education Week, WBUR, ABC, CBS, Fox News, and more!