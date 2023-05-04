AmerisourceBergen Announces Pharmacy Telehealth Partnership with SteadyMD

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AmerisourceBergen (AB), a global healthcare company, has announced a strategic partnership with SteadyMD, a B2B telehealth infrastructure provider that powers high-quality telehealth patient experiences for leaders and innovators in healthcare. The two organizations have kicked off their collaboration with the cocreation of a telehealth solution focused on Test to Treat opportunities. The solution is being offered as a pilot to independent community pharmacies across the US.

“ The Test to Treat initiative is an important acknowledgement of the role of pharmacists and pharmacies as accessible healthcare providers and destinations,” said Jenni Zilka, Senior Vice President, Good Neighbor Pharmacy Field Programs & Services at AmerisourceBergen. “ In order for pharmacies to continue making a sustainable impact on the communities they serve, we need to continue providing them the tools, resources, and authority to provide necessary clinical services, where appropriate. AmerisourceBergen’s exploration of a telehealth solution with SteadyMD to enhance the scope of the Test to Treat model is just one way we’re continuing to support the important role of the pharmacist in the healthcare ecosystem.”

AmerisourceBergen’s telehealth solution is being developed to expand the number of Test to Treat services that independent pharmacies can offer to patients. The Test to Treat initiative was launched in 2022 to help provide quick and equitable access to COVID-19 testing and treatment in the early days of infection. The model is intended to provide a seamless patient experience and designed to reach high-risk, underserved populations.

With its telehealth solution, AmerisourceBergen is evaluating the long-term viability of the Test to Treat model for use cases, beyond COVID-19, to improve access to treatment. The pilot program has been launched across a group of 130 independent retail pharmacies, including members of the Good Neighbor Pharmacy network. Over a span of 12 weeks, pilot participants will utilize the SteadyMD platform to provide patients with a quick and accessible Test to Treat option within their pharmacy, at an affordable price. Patients can test for an illness or condition and then, if deemed necessary by a SteadyMD physician, consult with them on demand through the telehealth platform and receive a prescription for treatment.

" We're excited to embark on a commercial partnership with AmerisourceBergen and welcome the company to our supportive family of investors," said Guy Friedman, CEO of SteadyMD. " As we continue our mission to save leaders and innovators in healthcare time, money, and resources by helping them stand up their telehealth practices, AmerisourceBergen’s collaboration and investment will further strengthen our best-in-class technology, clinical operations, and nationwide clinician workforce, while bolstering our unwavering commitment to becoming the backbone powering modern healthcare."

“ AmerisourceBergen has an ongoing commitment to delivering innovation for its customers and aligning with organizations that are transforming healthcare through bold thinking, solutions, and programs,” said Jason Dinger, SVP of Global Product and Solutions at AmerisourceBergen. “ Working with SteadyMD, we look forward to collaborating on a telehealth offering to help our pharmacy customers drive value for their patients and their bottom lines.”

Pharmacies participating in the telehealth pilot program can use the solution to help patients obtain COVID-19 oral antiviral therapies, as appropriate. AmerisourceBergen and SteadyMD will continuously evaluate opportunities to expand use cases during and after the program.

In addition to the commercial partnership, AmerisourceBergen has also made an investment in SteadyMD through its venture fund AB Health Ventures.

For more information about the AB Health Venture fund, please visit https://abhealthventures.amerisourcebergen.com/. For more information about SteadyMD, please visit https://www.steadymd.com/.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen is a leading global pharmaceutical solutions organization centered on improving the lives of people and animals around the world. We partner with pharmaceutical innovators across the value chain to facilitate and optimize market access to therapies. Care providers depend on us for the secure, reliable delivery of pharmaceuticals, healthcare products, and solutions. Our 44,000+ worldwide team members contribute to positive health outcomes through the power our purpose: We are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #10 on the Fortune 500 and #21 on the Global Fortune 500 with more than $200 billion in annual revenue. Learn more at www.amerisourcebergen.com.

About SteadyMD

SteadyMD is a B2B telehealth infrastructure provider that powers high-quality telehealth patient experiences for leaders and innovators in healthcare in all 50 states. Working shoulder-to-shoulder with healthcare organizations, labs and diagnostics companies, pharmacies, payers, and digital health brands, SteadyMD enables its partners to scale quickly and efficiently nationwide by offering a 50-state clinician workforce, clinical operations, legal and regulatory guidance, and world-class product and technology. SteadyMD’s carefully curated community of thousands of board-certified clinicians are passionate about improving access to high-quality care by utilizing state-of-the-art delivery modalities and serving patients across the entire care spectrum.