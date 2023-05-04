Aging Experts From Ageless Innovation Redesign Hasbro’s Iconic Gaming Properties to Meet the Needs of Older Adults: The Game of Life Generations, Scrabble Bingo, Trivial Pursuit Generations

PAWTUCKET, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ageless Innovation, a global company devoted to reimagining how we positively live and age together through the power of play, announced today their plans to reimagine three classic board games made by global branded entertainment leader, Hasbro, including The Game of Life, Scrabble, and Trivial Pursuit. As Hasbro’s first-ever licensee dedicated to enhancing the lives of older adults through play experiences, Ageless Innovation designed the time-honored games to meet the needs and interests of aging loved ones, and to encourage intergenerational play among families. Beginning today, The Game of Life Generations, Scrabble Bingo, and Trivial Pursuit Generations will be available for pre-sale on JoyForAll.com; the games will be available for purchase via most major retailers and also distributed through select Healthcare partners in June.

Building off Ageless Innovation’s extensive knowledge in creating play experiences for older adults, combined with Hasbro’s unparalleled gaming expertise, the widely beloved and established properties will be updated to feature age-inclusive components, such as easy-to-grasp game pieces, increased font size, and trivia and references that cater to players of all ages. Thoughtfully designed with older adults in mind, the new games will expand upon Ageless Innovation’s existing collection of Joy for All™ products, which includes an award-winning line of animatronic companion pets and card-based games which facilitate intergenerational connection, stimulate conversation, and increase the quality of life for older adults. Ageless Innovation products have shown to combat loneliness, social isolation, and forms of cognitive decline as well as improve overall wellbeing. The new games include:

The Game of Life Generations invites players to “pick a generation and play!” The newly imagined version features the Greatest Generation, Baby Boomers, Generation X, Millennials, and Generation Z. Players travel a life path infused with humorous cultural and lifestyle references and experiences unique to each generation.

Scrabble Bingo includes 3-Games-in-1, with two new ways to play, Scrabble Bingo and Scrabble Pass, plus Classic Scrabble. Most notable is the introduction of new easy-to-grasp tiles, specially designed to be easier to handle and see during play. The brand-new Scrabble Bingo adds a Bingo flair to the traditional game, while Scrabble Pass incorporates a 30-second sand timer, encouraging constant action during gameplay.

Trivial Pursuit Generations taps into fans’ enduring love of the hallmark Trivial Pursuit, and features generation-specific trivia. Using the six traditional categories, 1,500 all new questions are segmented by the Greatest Generation, Baby Boomers, Generation X, Millennials, and Generation Z. An additional deck is dedicated to personal trivia where players bond over sharing personal memories in this fun and interactive twist on a fan favorite.

“At Ageless Innovation, we strive each day to find new ways to bring joy to older adults and their families, and our partnership with Hasbro represents a breakthrough that promotes inclusion and accessibility in games at a mainstream scale,” said Ted Fischer, Co-Founder and CEO of Ageless Innovation.

“Our ongoing mission at Hasbro is to innovate our classic gaming brands and create unique experiences that bring joy to every member of the family, whether building on the memories of older adults or introducing new ways to play for the youngest members,” said Jess Richardson, Vice President, Global Toys & Games, Licensed Consumer Products at Hasbro. “By reimagining our beloved properties alongside Ageless Innovation, we’re able to ensure that older adults can continue to be part of the fun of and create new intergenerational memories that will be cherished.”

For more information about Joy for All™ licensed games please visit this link.

For additional information about Ageless Innovation and the forthcoming line of licensed Hasbro Games, visit Ageless Innovation via https://joyforall.com/, or on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn. Fans can also follow @HasbroNews on Twitter and @Hasbro on Instagram and stay updated on the latest Hasbro Gaming news at @HasbroGaming on Facebook.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a global branded entertainment leader whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers engaging brand experiences for global audiences through gaming, consumer products and entertainment, with a portfolio of iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands.

Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit corporate.hasbro.com.

© 2023 Hasbro, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

About Ageless Innovation

Ageless Innovation is a global company devoted to developing fun and engaging products for older adults. Beginning with the award-winning line of Joy for All Companion Pets, Ageless Innovation is focused on creating products that promote fun, joy and play while reducing the cost of care and creating meaningful connections for older adults, their families, and caregivers. For more information, visit www.joyforall.com.