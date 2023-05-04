HEAD & SHOULDERS INTRODUCES FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND ANTI-DANDRUFF SHAMPOO MADE WITH ONLY 9 INGREDIENTS

The fully recyclable BARE bottle is designed to roll and squeeze, allowing the consumer to finish every last drop. (Photo: Business Wire)

After two years of work and over 100 formula attempts, Head & Shoulders created a product that gives users a simple, effective anti-dandruff solution they can feel good about using. (Photo: Business Wire)

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Head & Shoulders, the world’s number one anti-dandruff shampoo, introduces BARE – H&S’s first-ever nine ingredient anti-dandruff shampoo that gets the job done with no trade-offs.

Consumers are more conscious than ever about what they put in and on their bodies. When it comes to treating dandruff, some worry that products with long and complicated ingredient lists will further irritate their already aggravated scalp. In fact, in a recent study conducted by Head & Shoulders*, more than half of scalp health sufferers have the misconception that anti-dandruff shampoos damage their scalp and that DIY home treatments are a more effective solution for their scalp concerns.

An overwhelming 90% of scalp health sufferers have tried a DIY scalp solution they discovered from a news outlet or on social media, thinking it will be the answer to their scalp woes. However, the flakes persist because these remedies don’t treat the true cause of dandruff.

The Solution? Enter Head & Shoulders BARE. After two years of work and over 100 formula attempts, Head & Shoulders created a product that gives users a simple, effective anti-dandruff solution they can feel good about using.

Head & Shoulders BARE is anti-dandruff shampoo, done differently.

Containing only nine hardworking ingredients, this new anti-dandruff formula is free from sulfates, silicones and dyes, with a recyclable bottle that contains 45% less plastic**. It’s dermatologically tested and clinically proven. These formulas are designed to work across all hair types and deliver the effective dandruff protection expected from Head & Shoulders.

“Millions of people suffer from dandruff, and many consumers are choosing minimalist products. After years of research and seven pending patents, we are excited to offer Head & Shoulders BARE,” says John Brownlee, P&G Senior Vice President, NA Hair Care. “Consumers can feel confident in a minimal ingredient solution – formula and bottle – that gets the job done with the trusted & proven dandruff protection that makes Head & Shoulders the #1 Dermatologist recommended brand.”

The 9-Ingredient BARE formula contains:

Zinc Pyrithione (ZPT) , a clinically-proven dandruff fighting active

, a clinically-proven dandruff fighting active Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate, for cleaning the scalp and hair

for cleaning the scalp and hair Lauramidopropyl Betaine, for creating lather

for creating lather Cellulosic Polyquaternium, to leave hair feeling moisturized

to leave hair feeling moisturized Acrylate, thickens the formula for ease of use

thickens the formula for ease of use Citric Acid, balances the pH to be gentle on scalp and hair

balances the pH to be gentle on scalp and hair Fragrance, provides a pleasant smell and in use experience

provides a pleasant smell and in use experience Sodium Benzoate, for preserving the formula’s freshness

for preserving the formula’s freshness Water, for holding the formula together

BARE comes in two variations that address the specific scalp needs of consumers – Pure Clean is a coconut water scented formula for those with an oily scalp and hair, and Soothing Hydration is an orchid and aloe scented formula for those with a dry scalp and hair.

The fully recyclable BARE bottle is designed to roll and squeeze, allowing the consumer to finish every last drop.

Head & Shoulders BARE is available now for $9.99 exclusively at Walmart stores and Walmart.com. Learn more about BARE at HeadandShoulders.com.

About Head & Shoulders

With over 60 years of trailblazing innovation on scalp care, Head & Shoulders has established itself as the leader in dandruff protection and is the world’s #1 anti-dandruff shampoo, used by 1.3 billion people across 140 countries. Head & Shoulders provides a broad range of cosmetic benefits and offers custom solutions for different hair types and scalp concerns.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

* The survey recruited a nationally representative population of 1,000 US adults from ages 18-44 who currently experience scalp issues. Scalp issues were defined as currently experiencing and of the following symptoms: dry scalp, itchy scalp, scalp redness, scalp irritation, tight feeling of the scalp, scalp flakes or oily/greasy scalp. The responses were gathered March 16-23, 2023, through consumer insights provider, Toluna.

**Per mL vs. our 370 mL bottle