Pillsbury is Delivering the Sweetest Bouquets Filled with Brunch Bites this Mother’s Day

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This Mother's Day, Pillsbury wants you to skip the long waits at restaurants and give mom what she really wants — a bouquet of her favorite brunch bites courtesy of the Doughboy. Pillsbury is making this Mother’s Day special, easy and sweet by releasing edible Brunch Bouquets featuring its iconic Pillsbury™ Cinnamon Rolls, Biscuits and Crescent Rolls, arranged in a beautiful and visually stunning display that mimics a traditional floral bouquet.

Each Pillsbury Brunch Bouquet is made entirely of beloved Pillsbury brunch bites created in partnership with Miami-based chef Amaris Jones, owner of Chick'N Jones. The limited-edition bouquets will be available for purchase and delivery in Miami while supplies last. Anyone outside Miami who still wants to impress mom can follow easy instructions to recreate a Brunch Bouquet at home this Mother’s Day!

Pillsbury Brunch Bouquets are available in two options, perfect for indulging mom this Mother’s Day:

The Doughboy’s Simply Sweet Brunch Bouquet: This sweet bouquet was crafted for the sweetest moms and features Pillsbury’s most-loved baked goods — each bursting with flavors like cinnamon sugar and fresh fruit preserves. Pillsbury Cinnamon Roll Roses with icing Pillsbury Grands! Buttermilk Biscuits Blossoms covered in cinnamon sugar with a peach cobbler center Pillsbury Crescent Roll Twists with strawberry preserves and cinnamon sugar Pillsbury Crescent Rolls filled with guava and cream cheese Fresh Strawberries

The Doughboy’s Chocolate Dipped Delights Brunch Bouquet: The perfect chocolate-filled assortment that's sure to satisfy mom's sweet tooth! This arrangement features Pillsbury products you know and love, transformed into delicious baked treats — all dipped and decorated in milk and white chocolate. ​ Pillsbury Cinnamon Roll Pops coated in white chocolate and sprinkles Pillsbury Grands! Buttermilk Biscuit Doughnut Holes with coconut pineapple cream filling Pillsbury Crescent Roll Pinwheels with bright pink chocolate ganache Chocolate Covered Strawberries

These fresh baked bouquets smell just as good as flowers — and taste a whole lot better — but you need to act quickly because these won’t last long. Pillsbury Brunch Bouquets are available while supplies last for pre-order from Chick'N Jones via DoorDash starting on Wednesday, May 10 for $20 each (not including applicable taxes or fees). The Miami delivery and pick-up orders will be fulfilled on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14, from 12-8 p.m. EDT.

“ Pillsbury and the Doughboy are synonymous with baking up family memories, so creating limited-edition Brunch Bouquets for Mother's Day felt like the perfect way to celebrate mom, and all the beloved mother-figures in our lives, with the most delicious bouquet they'll ever receive," says Tiffany Seelen, Senior Manager, Brand Experience, Pillsbury.

You can replicate The Doughboy’s Simply Sweet Brunch Bouquet at home with easy DIY instructions from Jones available at Pillsbury.com/BrunchBouquet. With the DIY guide, brand fans can easily bake up their own Mother’s Day masterpiece bouquet in their kitchen using simple Pillsbury recipes and products. Even if you don’t make the full bouquet, these individual recipes, like the Cinnamon Roll Roses, are a great Mother’s Day treat!​

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and standing for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2022 net sales of U.S. $19.0 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

About Amaris Jones

Chef Jones spent her life honing the perfect iteration of the modern soul food concept. Between her talents of fusing family recipes, her ability to throw a party, and always being the consummate hostess, you can find the chef curating guest chef dinners and catering events throughout South Florida and around the globe. In 2021, Chef Jones opened Chick’N Jones, a fast casual chef driven concept located inside Time Out Market Miami. She was also recently appointed Chef at Large by Marcus Samuelsson for Red Rooster Overtown. Throughout her career, she has landed catering gigs with the NFL, NBA, American Express, Chase Bank, Pérez Art Museum Miami, and Art Basel. Her cuisine has been featured in media outlets such as BET, CBS, Complex Media, First We Feast, Fuse Network, GQ Magazine, HuffPost, Miami Magazine, Miami Herald, W Magazine and many more.