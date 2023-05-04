Paige and Visiopharm Work Together to Deliver Advanced AI Cancer Diagnostic Support Through the Paige Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paige, a global leader in end-to-end digital pathology solutions and clinical AI applications to assist in diagnosing cancer, today announced it is working with Visiopharm, an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven precision pathology software provider, to bring a wider range of AI products to doctors and patients. Visiopharm’s AI applications will be deployed and natively integrated into the Paige Platform to be accessed through FullFolio™, Paige’s AI-powered clinical worklist, and viewed within FullFocus®, Paige’s whole-slide image viewer. This deep integration offers users greater diagnostic efficiency and quality insights when reviewing IHC-stained slides and creates a seamless user experience for Visiopharm’s image analysis applications, to help pathologists deliver faster, more accurate and more reproducible cancer diagnoses.

“Improving the pathologist experience to ultimately improve patient care is at the heart of our technology. The Paige and Visiopharm integration offers pathologists thorough image analysis and quantitative assistance on whole-slide images within one AI-native integrated platform,” said Dr. David Klimstra, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Paige. “With this partnership, Paige is furthering our aim to provide the richest portfolio of AI applications delivered through a single platform. In this way, we can increase the impact AI has in helping pathologists diagnose cancer and continue to make the adoption of digital pathology more productive.”

The Paige Platform is interoperable and designed to enable labs to deploy AI-based diagnostic products from AI vendors like Visiopharm, creating one seamless pathology workflow from a single interface. It also integrates with most major scanner vendors and allows bi-directional integration with LIS systems, facilitating a truly open and comprehensive experience.

Digital labs often employ digital technologies from different manufacturers for cancer diagnosis. With AI from Visiopharm and Paige together on a single platform, these labs can have streamlined access to digital images and combined insights together in one place.

Dr. Michael Grunkin, CEO of Visiopharm, stated, "Visiopharm, a global leader in AI-driven precision pathology, delivers standardized decision support for complex tissue biomarkers. Our fully automated (zero-click) applications use a cascade of deep learning networks for slide quality control, tissue detection, tumor identification, and biomarker quantification. Designed to work across various technologies and providers, we join Paige in our commitment to making this technology accessible worldwide on top pathology platforms."

About Paige

Paige is using the power of AI to drive a new era of cancer discovery and treatment. To improve the lives of patients with cancer, Paige has created a cloud-based platform that transforms pathologists’ workflow and increases diagnostic confidence as well as productivity, all on a global scale. Paige is the first company to receive FDA approval for a clinical AI application in digital pathology. The same Paige technology empowers pharmaceutical companies to evaluate treatment options more effectively for patients and design new biomarkers for drug development, so every patient gets precise treatment options. For additional information, please visit: www.paige.ai, Twitter and LinkedIn.