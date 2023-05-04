ECOVACS ROBOTICS Partners With the 147th WKC Dog Show to Bring Its Core Technology to Pet-Owning Households

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ECOVACS ROBOTICS, the world's leading service robotics brand, announces that it will become the Official Robotics Brand of the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show (WKC Dog Show), and sponsor of the WKC’s Best at Home Contest.

In recent years, there has been a notable increase in the number of families with pets around the world. The global rate of pet ownership is estimated to be approximately 33%, with dogs representing the most widely owned house pet, highlighting a growing need for products that cater to the unique cleaning requirements of pet owners. At ECOVACS, we recognize the importance of providing innovative and intelligent cleaning solutions to meet the evolving needs of modern pet families. As more households turn to high-end, intelligent products, we remain dedicated to staying ahead of the curve and offering the most advanced technology available on the market today. With ECOVACS, pet families can enjoy a cleaner, more comfortable home, without sacrificing time or effort.

ECOVACS ROBOTICS recognizes families with pets as a key demographic for their products and has always been committed to bringing a hands-free, intelligent, and pet-friendly cleaning experience that addresses pet owner’s pain points. This collaboration with the WKC Dog Show - the world's most prestigious - conveys the brand's vision of jointly creating a better pet environment.

Pets are beloved members of the family, but they can also leave a mess in their wake. That's why the newest DEEBOT rises to the challenge of keeping your home clean and tidy. Thanks to its powerful suction capabilities, the DEEBOT can easily tackle pet fur, dander, and dust, without the worry of tangling or jamming. With industry leading AIVI intelligent identification technology and dToF navigation technology, the DEEBOT can navigate through your home with precision, distinguishing between pets, obstacles, and other types of debris. This enables it to clean more effectively and efficiently, without getting stuck or causing damage to your belongings. With the DEEBOT on your side, you can enjoy a cleaner, more comfortable home, without any of the hassle.

ECOVACS understands that pet owners need cleaning solutions that are not only effective, but also convenient and user-friendly. With the all-in-one OMNI Station's Auto-Empty function, pet families can enjoy a hands-free cleaning solution that collects pet fur more effectively. Additionally, ECOVACS’ original YIKO Voice Assistant and ECOVACS HOME App enables pet owners to customize cleaning modes and identify key cleaning areas, such as feeding areas, with ease. You can even use the "OK YIKO" voice command to wake up the DEEBOT for targeted cleaning, saving you time and effort.

ECOVACS ROBOTICS has been a pioneer in the robotics industry for 25 years, constantly striving to meet the diverse needs of consumers with our cutting-edge technologies. Our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has led us to expand our product offerings and categories, including our recent sponsorship of the WKC Dog Show. By entering the segment of families with pets, we aim to serve even more households around the globe with our industry-leading solutions. ECOVACS will continue to lead the charge in the development of the service robot category and fulfill our vision of "Robotics for All."

About ECOVACS ROBOTICS

ECOVACS ROBOTICS is singularly focused on advancing robotic technologies to serve the world and create a holistic ecosystem between humans and robotics in lifestyle and production. Celebrating their 25-year history in smart home development and 100% ownership of its R&D and manufacturing, the company leads the market with over 1,000 patents and innovative product development in home service robotics. Over the last 25 years, ECOVACS transformed from a visionary startup into a global corporation with a mission of Robotics for All. Starting with their very first robotic vacuum cleaner debut in 2009, followed by the introduction of AIRBOT, robotic air-purifier, WINBOT, robotic window/surface cleaner, and most recently, GOAT, robotic lawn mower, and DEEBOT Pro, commercial cleaning robot, alongside several best-in-class technology introductions, ECOVACS Robotics has expanded into an ecosystem to serve the real needs of users and consumers around the world, with no plans of stopping anytime soon.

Designed to change the way people live and work, ECOVACS has become an award-winning household essential. In 2020, ECOVACS was awarded a Good Design Award and a PC Magazine’s Editor’s Choice Award. In 2021, Better Homes & Gardens named ECOVACS a Clean House Awards winner, and TWICE included ECOVACS in its 2021 CES Picks Awards. And in 2022, CES named the DEEBOT X1 OMNI a CES Innovation Award Honoree. For more information, please visit: http://www.ecovacs.com.