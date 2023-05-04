Moveworks and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Conversational AI to the Public Sector

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moveworks, the leading conversational AI platform for the enterprise, today announced a strategic partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, to deliver its conversational AI platform for employee support to the Public Sector. Carahsoft will serve as the Master Government Aggregator® for Moveworks, making the company’s trusted, secure conversational AI platform available to the public sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and its Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), and OMNIA Partners contracts.

Before the recent ChatGPT boom — which brought global awareness to the power of conversational AI — the market for this technology was already expected to be worth $41.39 billion by 2030. Now, nearly every organization is looking for ways to augment their technology stacks and transform their existing processes with conversational AI. The partnership between Carahsoft and Moveworks gives the public sector access to this cutting-edge technology on a secure and trusted platform. As the only SaaS conversational AI provider to be successfully deployed in Microsoft Government Community Cloud High (GCC-H) Teams, Moveworks is uniquely able to serve the Public Sector's needs for a secure, compliant, and scalable conversational AI solution for employee support and more.

"Carahsoft has an impressive history supporting public sector agencies at the federal, state, and local levels, as well as in education and healthcare," said Peter Barrett, Director of Federal Strategy at Moveworks. "To make conversational AI accessible to the entire Public Sector, we place a strong emphasis on security, compliance, and reliability. Together, we are delivering on this commitment in a manner that ensures the readiness and trustworthiness required to serve our Government and its workforce.”

Employees face endless distractions: they wait days to get IT support, dig through dozens of systems to find the latest HR policy, and are not informed of critical internal changes until it is too late. Moveworks minimizes distractions and maximizes productivity by bridging the gap between employees and the systems they interact with every day. It offers a single place employees can go to for help, and automates support issues end-to-end using advanced AI and best-in-class large language models — like OpenAI’s GPT-4. Moveworks removes the need for employees to learn multiple different systems and applications, and instead allows them to use their most inherent skill to access them: Language.

“Moveworks built its platform on a foundation of security and compliance, while still leveraging the power of cutting-edge technology — like large language models, and generative AI,” said Evan Slack, Sales Director who leads the Moveworks Team at Carahsoft. “This solution enhances the potential of existing resources by making them available through natural language. By partnering with Moveworks and our resellers, we can bring the power of these innovations to the public sector for efficiency and ease of use without sacrificing the high security standards required of government agencies.”

Moveworks’ conversational AI platform is available through Carahsoft’s ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Moveworks team at Carahsoft at (571) 662-4600 or Moveworks@carahsoft.com.

Schedule a demo of Moveworks’ conversational AI platform, visit: https://www.moveworks.com/request-demo

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider® , supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

About Moveworks

Moveworks is a generative AI platform that boosts employee productivity by surfacing information and automating tasks through natural language. Moveworks gives enterprises a conversational interface that works across every system — from Microsoft to Workday to Salesforce. Powered by GPT-class machine learning models, the Moveworks platform learns the unique language of your organization to solve thousands of use cases. Brands like Databricks, Broadcom, DocuSign, and Palo Alto Networks leverage Moveworks’ proprietary enterprise data, out-of-the-box solutions, and intuitive developer tools to bring conversational automation to all aspects of their business.

For more information, visit: Moveworks.com