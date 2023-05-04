Dow Jones and TuneIn Launch WSJ Radio

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TuneIn, the world’s leading live-streaming audio service, announced today a new commercial partnership with Dow Jones to launch the WSJ Radio channel on TuneIn, with curated audio content from Dow Jones’s award-winning publications: The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch and Investor’s Business Daily. The WSJ Radio channel will feature Dow Jones’s trusted journalism, unmatched exclusives and insightful coverage of the business world and beyond.

The collaboration expands TuneIn’s robust news and business catalog and gives listeners access to their favorite audio journalism and storytelling from Dow Jones across 200+ different platforms and devices, worldwide. The WSJ Radio channel will feature 24/7 programming and will be available globally, for free in an ad-supported stream and commercial-free for TuneIn Premium listeners.

“We’re thrilled to be able to partner with Dow Jones as they are the go-to source for international business news and data,” said Richard Stern, CEO of TuneIn. “One of the core focus areas of content for TuneIn is providing the most trusted and relied-upon names in news. Few brands have a reputation as honored as Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal when it comes to business reporting. It is the echelon of quality which our listeners have come to expect.”

“This partnership with TuneIn is the latest example of Dow Jones’s commitment to expanding our audio experiences in innovative ways,” said Ann McGowan, senior vice president of New Ventures for Dow Jones. “Delivering trusted insights to new audiences requires us to meet them where they are, so we’re delighted to bring the depth and breadth of our audio and podcast suite to TuneIn listeners.”

TuneIn is globally accessible in 100+ countries on 200+ different major platforms and devices. To learn more about TuneIn and its Dow Jones partnership, visit us at www.TuneIn.com.

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world’s leading live streaming service, brings together audiobooks, live sports, news, music, podcasts and radio from around the globe, empowering listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. With more than 75 million monthly active users and distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn Premium subscribers get exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, CSPAN, MSNBC, CNBC and Bloomberg, as well as live MLB, NFL, NHL and college sports programming and commercial-free music channels. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

About Dow Jones:

Dow Jones is a global provider of news and business information, delivering content to consumers and organizations around the world across multiple formats, including print, digital, mobile and live events. Dow Jones has produced unrivaled quality content for more than 130 years and today has one of the world’s largest news-gathering operations globally. It is home to leading publications and products including the flagship Wall Street Journal, America’s largest newspaper by paid circulation; Barron’s, MarketWatch, Mansion Global, Financial News, Investor’s Business Daily, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, OPIS and Chemical Market Analytics. Dow Jones is a division of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).