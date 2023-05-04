DXC Technology Adds Stratodesk Product Suite to DXC Modern Workplace Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stratodesk, the pioneer of secure managed endpoints for modern workspaces, today announced that its NoTouch software suite will be incorporated into DXC Technology’s Modern Workplace Virtual Desktop Solution.

DXC, a leading Fortune 500 global technology services company, provides managed digital workspaces for hundreds of companies around the world through its Modern Workplace offering. DXC’s Virtual Desktop customers will now benefit from Stratodesk’s NoTouch software, which operates with one universal experience across any physical devices employees may use, while leveraging DXC’s expert management capabilities and control over these devices.

This will include NoTouch OS, a lean, read-only, zero-trust operating system and NoTouch Center, a powerful, scalable deployment and management solution.

“Our customers want to focus on delivering value to their customers, while giving their employees an excellent user experience,” said Mike McDaniel, President, DXC Modern Workplace. “Teaming with Stratodesk not only helps us to deliver a premium friction-free user experience for our customers, but it also supports DXC‘s leadership in the digital workplace services market.”

Stratodesk’s flexible approach to workforce productivity and digital employee experience transforms any new or existing laptops, thin clients, desktop computers, and hybrid devices into secure, powerful, enterprise Virtual Desktop. End-user employees gain a consumer-like experience to choose the device, data and applications they need to do their job at any location.

“DXC’s Modern Workplace solution empowers employees to connect, collaborate and work seamlessly and securely on any device from anywhere, which is essential for today's hybrid work environments,” said Emanuel Pirker, founder, and CEO of Stratodesk. “DXC Technology can centralize workplace services through the Stratodesk endpoint suite to help customers deploy and repurpose standardized endpoints using their preferred hardware while giving end-users all the tools they need to communicate and collaborate.”

The managed endpoint service integrated with Stratodesk is available today worldwide from DXC’s Modern Workplace.

More information:

About Stratodesk

Stratodesk drives the adoption of secure managed endpoints for accessing the corporate workspace. Stratodesk NoTouch gives customers endpoint security and full manageability while allowing them the flexibility to choose endpoint hardware, workspace solution, cloud or on-premises deployment, and the cost consumption model that fits their business. Stratodesk is growing a community of channel partners and technology providers committed to modernizing workspaces.