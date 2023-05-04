Tommy Hilfiger, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team and Awake NY Launch Collaboration at Miami Grand Prix

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], announces together with Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team that New York streetwear brand Awake NY has co-created the new Tommy x Mercedes-AMG F1 x Awake NY collection and campaign. Launching on May 4th ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, the collection combines Awake NY’s founder Angelo Baque’s street-style sensibility with TOMMY HILFIGER’s signature prep aesthetic to create a range of motorsport-inspired lifestyle icons that dares to be different.

“I have been an F1 fan since I was a kid, and we’ve been breaking conventions in our partnerships with the sport since the ‘90s,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “With this collaboration, we wanted to continue to innovate with both design and an inclusive spirit to create a bold new perspective for the next generation of race-goers.”

Angelo Baque, an immense admirer of Lewis Hamilton and fan of Formula 1, was able to lend his design values and ethos to the community, culture and city of Miami in celebration of its Grand Prix weekend. The collection presents a fresh new vision of Formula 1, where perspectives collide, inspiration is sparked, and everybody is welcome to join the ride.

“My visit to the Tommy archive sparked the nostalgia of my youth and inspired much of my approach to this collection,” said Angelo Baque. “My desire was to authentically interpret streetwear and Americana. Never in a million years did I think this Ecuadorian kid from Queens, NY, would be designing pieces proudly worn by Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Mercedes-AMG F1. Seeing Tommy, Lewis and myself working together on this project is important for the younger versions of ourselves to understand representation matters.”

The campaign follows stories of the grit, determination and spirit that inspired seven-time champion and F1 legend Lewis Hamilton, Grand-Prix winner George Russell and Awake NY’s Angelo Baque, as well as Mr. Tommy Hilfiger, on their individual journeys, and features Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Reserved Driver, Mick Schumacher. The campaign was photographed by Adrienne Raquel, and video content was captured by Anthony Prince Leslie.

Reflecting the values of the People’s Place program, a Tommy Hilfiger initiative that aims to give opportunity to underrepresented communities in the creative industry, the collaboration will work with Creatives Want Change (CWC), inviting BIPOC participants to attend the race in Miami on May 7th. Danae Harrison, Dayne Thompson and Donald Whorley from CWC will work closely with Angelo Baque on the grid before the race, exploring how the collaboration evolves, from concept to production.

“Change is an inevitable part of both sport and life. As a team, we understand the importance of embracing this on and off the track to continually innovate, inspire and tackle the challenges presented to us,” said Toto Wolff, CEO and Team Principal of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team. “We’re proud to celebrate these shared values through this collaboration; not only creating an iconic collection but by supporting and highlighting creators from underrepresented communities.”

The Tommy x Mercedes-AMG F1 x Awake NY collection of seven gender-inclusive styles reinvents archival staples with inspirations from racing and NYC street aesthetics. The essence of Americana is brought to Formula 1 in a classic baseball jersey, while a T-Shirt dedicated to the Miami Grand Prix comes in diva pink, electric blue lemonade and black options. The Tommy, Awake NY and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team logos feature across long-sleeves, polos, baseball jerseys and rugby shirts. T-shirts and baseball jerseys display the drivers’ racing numbers, with Lewis Hamilton’s 44 and George Russell’s 63, while a special Awake NY tribute references ’85, the year Tommy Hilfiger was launched. Colorways include Tommy’s signature red, white and blue, while the Mercedes-AMG F1 pieces showcase the core team palette of black and white highlighted with volt green.

“Since the beginning of our partnership in 2018, we have continually pushed the boundaries of what is possible by creating bold ranges, highlighting causes important to both organizations, and sharing incredible stories,” added Richard Sanders, Chief Commercial Officer of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team. “This innovative campaign is the next step, reflecting the work of important initiatives such as the People’s Place program and Accelerate 25, whilst creating an eye-catching collection.”

The collection will be available at Tommy.com, shop.mercedesamgf1.com, select TOMMY HILFIGER stores and designated tracks over upcoming Grand Prix weekends.

Friends of the brand are invited to join the community and conversation on social media using #TommyHilfiger, #TommyxMercedes-AMGF1xAwakeNY and @TommyHilfiger.

