ammune.ai and Traxion Tech Announce Strategic Partnership to Strengthen API Security in the Philippines' Finance Industry

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ammune.ai (formerly L7 Defense), an API security leader, and Traxion Tech, a fintech pioneer, have forged a strategic partnership to bring AI security solutions to the Philippines. The alliance aims to enhance cybersecurity measures, protecting the finance industry from escalating AI attack risks.

The finance sector faces challenges with AI attacks and requires innovative approaches to counter these threats. As Open banking gains momentum, financial organizations are more susceptible to cyber threats, making advanced AI and API security measures essential.

Ammune.ai's groundbreaking technology offers a reliable solution for addressing AI attacks. Its API security solutions employ sophisticated artificial intelligence algorithms to identify and thwart API-based cyber threats in real-time, defending organizations' infrastructure, applications, customers, employees, and partners from unauthorized access and cyber threats.

Traxion Tech, a fintech forerunner, provides secure, user-friendly digital wallets accessible anytime, anywhere. Their digital wallet is crucial for banks navigating the evolving payment landscape, where innovation and adaptability are vital.

Yisrael Gross, CRO and Co-Founder of ammune.ai, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating that their collaboration with Traxion will help organizations in the finance industry stay ahead of cyber threats and protect sensitive data.

Ann J. Cuisia, CEO and Co-Founder of Traxion Tech, shared similar sentiments, emphasizing the importance of their digital wallet in enabling users to access financial services securely and conveniently. She expressed confidence in ammune.ai's cutting-edge technology to provide the best possible protection against cyber threats.

Ammune.ai and Traxion Tech are committed to offering sophisticated cybersecurity solutions for the Philippine finance industry. Their collaboration highlights the growing significance of cybersecurity in the finance sector and the demand for inventive solutions to keep pace with the rapidly shifting threat landscape.

Mr. Tomer Heyvi, Head of Israel's Economic Mission to the Philippines, congratulated Traxion Tech and ammune.ai for its newly established partnership. He mentioned that "Israel is known worldwide as a cybersecurity powerhouse, due to its vast experience driven from the military and defense industry, leading academic & research institutions and its thriving start-up and innovation ecosystem. The new partnership of Traxion Tech and ammune.ai will further enhance Israel and Philippines collaboration in cybersecurity by providing MSMEs across the Philippines with advanced solutions and tools to protect its digital assets against sophisticated cybercrimes."

About Traxion Tech:

Traxion Tech is a Systems Integration company with a technology product of its own. Traxion solves technological problems of any type and size of financial institutions by providing fintech-as-a-service.

About ammune.ai:

ammune.ai Ltd. is a cybersecurity company that helps organizations protect their infrastructure, applications, customers, employees, and partners from the growing risk of API-borne attacks. ammune.ai has been recognized for its fully autonomous AI-based API security solution, ammune™.

