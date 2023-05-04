Challenge accepted: Content creators, gamers live stream Fortnight and Zelda, skydive, take pies to face for charity

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This May, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® is calling on gamers and content creators everywhere to show off their skills during Challenge Season, part of the larger St. Jude PLAY LIVE® year-long fundraising campaign. The campaign, which raises funds and awareness for childhood cancer research and treatment, has attracted thousands of streamers throughout the year. This community that has raised more than $50 million cumulatively for the families of St. Jude and shows no signs of slowing down.

Streamers can earn tiered St. Jude prizes such as a St. Jude PLAY LIVE skateboard and a St. Jude neon sign. They also offer incentives of their own to level-up donations, including taking pies to the face, skydiving feats, getting St. Jude logo tattoos and donning chicken costumes. Livestreaming platform TWITCH even kicked off Challenge Season by donating $40,000 to four creators and gamers, and has pledged $20,000 in matched funds to a father-daughter duo.