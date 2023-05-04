Hilton Grand Vacations Recognized with Three Prestigious Honors From Stevie® American Business Awards

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV), the industry-leading global vacation ownership company, has been recognized with three Stevie® Awards in the 21st Annual American Business Awards®. Due to its continued outstanding achievements in the industry, HGV has received a Gold Stevie® award in the “ Company of the Year – Hospitality & Leisure” category for the fourth consecutive year.

HGV has distinguished itself as a leader in corporate citizenship through an ongoing commitment to giving back to the communities it calls home. For this work, it has been recognized with a Silver Stevie® award for “Achievement in Corporate Social Responsibility.” The honor highlights the company’s success through its corporate social responsibility platform, HGV Serves, which creates impactful, positive change for underserved communities. The company’s volunteer efforts and initiatives are driven by four philanthropic pillars that serve as the foundation to the HGV Serves platform: disaster relief, homelessness, veterans and youth development.

The company’s senior director of corporate communications, Lauren George, has also earned a Silver Stevie® award for “Communications Professional of the Year.” She was recognized for enhancing HGV’s reputation and brand awareness.

“ Each and every day I am amazed by the hard work and dedication of our team members who go above and beyond to deliver exceptional vacation experiences for our owners and guests,” said Mark Wang, president and CEO at Hilton Grand Vacations. “ It’s a privilege to once again receive Gold for Company of the Year and celebrate the phenomenal achievements of our team member, Lauren George. These awards are a testament to everything our team members do and their strong commitment to HGV.”

“ It is a true honor to receive recognition from the Stevie® Awards for our corporate social responsibility efforts,” said Pablo Brizi, executive vice president, chief human resources officer & corporate affairs at Hilton Grand Vacations. “ As a company, we extend our passion for serving beyond our properties to better the world in which we live and work in. We are thankful for the communities who welcome us with open arms and look forward to continue growing our CSR efforts around the world.”

The 21st Annual American Business Awards®, organized by the Stevie® Awards, honor and recognize the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals in the U.S. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, and more than 240 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie® Award winners. Winners will be celebrated during an awards banquet and ceremony on June 13, 2023.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. As one of Hilton’s 19 premier brands, Hilton Grand Vacations has a reputation for delivering a consistently exceptional standard of service, and unforgettable vacation experiences for guests and more than 515,000 Club Members. Membership with the Company provides best-in-class programs, exclusive services and maximum flexibility for our Members around the world. For more information, visit https://corporate.hgv.com.