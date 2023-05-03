Nike Basketball 3ON3 Tournament Returns to L.A. Live, August 5-6

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--California’s largest outdoor 3on3 basketball tournament, the Nike Basketball 3ON3 Tournament returns to the streets of Downtown Los Angeles and L.A. LIVE Saturday, August 5-Sunday, August 6. The two-day event will feature more than 1,500 teams and 6,000 players competing in seven different divisions with 25,000 spectators expected to be on hand throughout the weekend.

Registration for male and female players of all ages and skill levels is now open and entry forms for players can be found at nike3on3.com. Athletes are encouraged to sign up beginning today. Brackets are anticipated to fill up quickly as the tournament makes its return to L.A. LIVE for the first time in four years. Three-on-three tournament games will take place on approximately 75 outdoor basketball courts with over twenty interactive vendors and basketball-themed activities taking place throughout the event’s footprint.

Complete team registration for the Nike Basketball 3ON3 Tournament starts at $160 for the youth division, $160 for the teen division, $180 for adult division and $220 for the elite division. Entry fees for all divisions will increase $40 respectively after July 9. All ages and skill levels are invited to play. Each team must have a minimum of three players and a maximum of four players to participate. Registration for Special Olympics and Wheelchair divisions are free to enter and can register by visiting nike3on3.com.

Nike Basketball 3ON3 Tournament website features an upgraded and improved registration experience that allows players and captains to easily navigate. Captains can form their teams and make changes, free of charge, until July 28th. After this point there will be a $20 charge per player change until the rosters freeze on August 3rd.

The tournament will pick up where it left off in 2019. For the first time in tournament history, in addition to Men’s and Women’s Nike Elite Divisions for the area’s top players, we’re hosting Men’s and Women’s FIBA 3x3 Divisions for invited teams from the United States and other countries. Both the Women’s and Men’s FIBA 3x3 Divisions are authorized International Basketball Federation (FIBA) events, with the champion of each division advancing one step closer to their Olympic dreams of representing the USA in the Paris 2024 Olympics. FIBA 3x3 made its Olympic debut during the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games, where the USA Women's and Latvian Men’s teams took home gold.

As the largest 3on3 basketball tournament in California, Nike Basketball 3ON3 Tournament has continued to partner with leaders in the sports industry to continue to deliver valuable assets for all participants.

There will be several opportunities for organizations to support the local community through the Corporate Donation program. Corporations may purchase and donate individual teams that will allow underserved Los Angeles youth teams to participate in the Nike Basketball 3ON3 Tournament. Players of all ages, gender and skill levels are invited to participate in the Nike Basketball 3ON3 Tournament. Divisions will be divided into appropriate brackets based on a combination of skill, age, gender and height to achieve “level” competition.

The tournament features seven main divisions of play: Nike Elite, FIBA 3x3, Adult, Teen, and Youth, Special Olympics and Wheelchair. Within the Youth, Teen and Adult Divisions teams will be placed in smaller groups based on individual player and team characteristics, including age, height, gender, and playing experience obtained during the team registration process, with Special Olympics and wheelchair teams scheduled in a similar manner. Teams in the Nike Elite Division will be bracketed without considering individual player information and the FIBA 3x3 Division will consist of invited teams. Participants can register their teams online at nike3on3.com.

The Nike Basketball 3ON3 Tournament is free and open to the public. The two-day experience will feature a variety of events at the Nike Center Court, located in Xbox Plaza including the highly anticipated Slam Dunk Contest, interactive vendors and basketball-themed activities. Complete information about registration, eligibility, rules and bracketing can be found at the official Nike Basketball 3ON3 Tournament website, nike3on3.com. For additional information and up to the minute details, follow the official Twitter account at twitter.com/nikebball3on3, the official Facebook page at facebook.com/nike3on3 and the official Instagram account at @nike3on3.

About L.A. LIVE

L.A. LIVE is a 4 million square foot / $3 billion downtown Los Angeles sports and entertainment district adjacent to Crypto.com Arena and the Los Angeles Convention Center featuring The Novo, a 2,300 capacity live music venue, Microsoft Theater, a 7,100-seat live theater, a 54-story, 1,001-room convention “headquarters” destination (showcasing The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles and JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE hotels and 224 luxury condominiums – The Ritz-Carlton Residences at L.A. LIVE – all in a single tower), the 14-screen Regal L.A. LIVE cinemas, broadcast facilities for ESPN along with entertainment, residential, restaurant, hospitality and office space. Developed by Los Angeles-based AEG, L.A. LIVE, considered to be the nation’s most active ‘live content and event campus,’ also features 260,480 sf of conference center and ballroom facilities, a 100,000 sf special events deck, the famous Lucky Strike Lanes and Lounge, the celebrity-owned Conga Room, a one-of-a-kind GRAMMY Museum, saluting the history of music and the genre’s best known awards show all centered around Xbox Plaza, a 40,000 sf outdoor event space along with 24 restaurants, bars and other hospitality options. L.A. LIVE showcases more events, award shows, sporting competitions, concerts and hospitality options than any other destination in the world. Visit L.A. LIVE today at www.lalive.com