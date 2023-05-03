AHF and PAHO Make Partnership Official

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) met in Washington D.C. earlier this week, where the organizations entered into an official partnership to fight HIV/AIDS, other sexually transmitted infections, and other conditions, including tuberculosis, hepatitis viruses, and mpox.

“We have worked successfully with PAHO in various unofficial capacities over the past decade in Mexico, Brazil, Haiti, and Peru – we’re glad to formalize this partnership and begin putting the strength of both our organizations together to help protect people across Latin America and the Caribbean against preventable and treatable infectious diseases,” said AHF President Michael Weinstein who signed the agreement with PAHO Director Dr. Jarbas Barbosa.

AHF has worked in Latin America and the Caribbean since 2006 and provides HIV/AIDS care and treatment to more than 228,000 clients in 12 countries in the region. Additionally, AHF has provided humanitarian relief during natural disasters and other crises, including Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and the 2021 earthquake in Haiti and the refugee crisis along the Colombia-Venezuela border. Work also includes outreach to indigenous communities in remote areas of the Amazon in Peru.

Click here to view PAHO’s media release on the signing.

