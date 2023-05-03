@AISTech 2023: Falkonry and iba AG Announce Technology Partnership

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Falkonry, the innovation leader in Time Series AI, today announced general availability of its iba-compatible AI co-pilot based on several years of collaboration with joint customers such as North American Stainless, Ternium, and Nervacero. This exciting partnership allows industrial organizations to easily transition to data-driven automation by bringing high resolution data from multiple sources in the plant, including legacy plant systems.

“iba and Falkonry have collaborated for several years to create value for manufacturing customers in the metal, and energy industries. We are excited to note the general availability of Falkonry's iba-compatible AI software,” said Dr. Ulrich Lettau, CEO of iba AG.

Machines and processes today generate large quantities of time series data – so much that it is the fastest growing type of data in the world. “We have seen a major shift from yesterday’s AI systems that monitor the health of a few assets to a Generative AI-powered plant-scale system for continuous productivity improvement using massive data from different sources across the plant,” said Dr. Nikunj Mehta, Founder & CEO of Falkonry.

Using ibaAnalyzer and ibaDatCoordinator, Falkonry customers are leveraging the scaling capabilities of Falkonry running AI analytics on high speed data to get timely insights and make informed decisions.

About iba AG

iba AG based in Fuerth (Northern Bavaria), is considered globally to be a leading specialist for high-quality, PC-based systems for data acquisition and analysis, signal processing and automation. iba products are used in steel and metal industries, pulp and paper industries, in the field of transportation systems, for test benches as well as for power supply and wind turbines. The main feature of iba products is their distinct connectivity to other systems and bus technologies. An iba data acquisition system can be connected to almost every common automation system.

For further information and product details, please see: www.iba-ag.com

About Falkonry

Falkonry is an AI software platform for time series data, enabling industrial organizations to improve operational productivity, reduce risk, and put an end to unplanned downtime. By analyzing terabytes of machine and sensor data, Falkonry AI applications identify developing faults earlier and better than would ever be possible with manual systems. Maintenance and operations teams use Falkonry applications for faster troubleshooting and taking timely actions. This patented AI requires no set up and securely scales across the enterprise in both cloud and edge. For more information, please visit: falkonry.com