Nippon Life Selects H2O.ai to Transform Its Insurance Business With Machine Learning and Improve Customer Health

OSAKA, Japan & MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H2O.ai, the AI Cloud leader, today announced a strategic partnership with Nippon Life Insurance Company, also known as Nissay in Japan. Specifically, the companies are announcing a partnership where Nippon Life Insurance Company will deploy H2O Driverless AI tools to better meet the needs of their policyholders, improve financial soundness of corporate health insurance unions and support health promotion and disease prevention.

“AI is transforming the trillion dollar healthcare insurance industry, both the businesses themselves and the care they facilitate,” said Sri Ambati, CEO and founder of H2O.ai. “By helping Nippon Life advance their AI initiatives and create better customer experiences, the end result is literally, healthier people. And that’s what matters.”

Machine learning is the foundational element of artificial intelligence and uses algorithms to detect and extract patterns in data to predict certain outcomes based on that analysis. H2O.ai systematically addresses multiple steps of the data science lifecycle with automation designed to reduce complexity across tasks and empower data scientists to implement AI projects with higher accuracy more efficiently. As the largest life insurance company in Japan, Nippon Life is in effect creating an entire in-house data science team by partnering with H2O.ai and making its technology pervasive throughout the organization.

“H2O.ai will greatly contribute to the creation of advanced AI models that help us act as a socially responsible partner to our customers while also strengthening risk mitigation healthcare services in addition to risk preparedness insurance,” said Tetsuya Ueda, Executive Officer IT Planning Department at Nippon Life Insurance.

The news follows on the heels of a notable year of customer partnerships for H2O.ai. AT&T recently launched an AI feature store powered by H2O.ai that lets anyone build forecasting and optimization tools for dynamic pricing, logistics and more. The Center for Digital Health Innovation at the University of California San Francisco used H2O.ai’s intelligent documentation product Document AI to automate the processing of 1.4 million faxed patient referrals and other documents that UCSF’s health system uses.

H2O is the leading open source machine learning platform on a mission to democratize AI. it distills the technical prowess of 30 Kaggle Masters into straightforward AI cloud products that solve powerful problems. Customers, community and partners are strategic investors in H2O.ai building a long term vision for using AI for Good.

H2O.ai’s AI Engines of autoML Driverless AI, Hydrogen Torch and Document AI have transformed over 20,000 global organizations and over half of the Fortune 500 and household brands, including AT&T, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Citi, Wells Fargo, PayPal, Chipotle, GlaxoSmithKline, Bon Secours Mercy Hospital, Kaiser Permanente, Procter & Gamble, PwC and Unilever. H2O.ai’s AI for Good program regularly supports nonprofit groups, foundations and communities in their efforts to advance education, healthcare, and environmental conservation, including identifying areas vulnerable to natural disasters and protecting endangered species.

