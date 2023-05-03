AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont and Its Subsidiary Under Review With Developing Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont (BCBSVT) and its subsidiary, The Vermont Health Plan LLC. These companies are collectively known as Blue Cross and Blue Shield of VT Group (BCBSVT Group). Both companies are domiciled in Berlin, VT.

These Credit Rating (rating) actions are driven by the announcement of a formal affiliation between BCBSVT and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Mutual Insurance Company (BCBS MI). The ratings of BCBSVT have been placed under review with developing implications pending affiliation process and regulatory approvals, as well as AM Best’s discussion with management regarding potential synergies and any changes to strategic direction of the organization. Under the announced agreement, BCBS MI will become a sole corporate member of BCBSVT. Both plans are non-profit organizations and there is no movement of any funds between the companies as part of the transaction. BCBSVT may benefit from access to operational capabilities and tools of BCBS MI.

The ratings are expected to be removed from under review upon the close of the transactions and the completion of AM Best analysis.

