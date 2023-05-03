Meyers Manx and P1 Fuels Revolutionize Off-Road Racing with Sustainable Fuel at NORRA 1000

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Meyers Manx, a leading manufacturer of dune buggies and off-road vehicles, made history at the NORRA 1000 this week by powering its remastered buggy with P1 racing fuel. The collaboration with P1, the global leader in fossil-free fuels, marks a significant step towards sustainable mobility and performance in vintage engines and legacy motors.

As the automotive industry increasingly focuses on renewable fuels, carbon-neutral vehicles, and sustainable mobility, P1 is at the forefront, helping manufacturers achieve their sustainability goals. By leveraging advanced science and technology, P1 creates cleaner and more energy-dense fuels that offer cost-effective alternatives to traditional fossil fuels for the 1.6 billion road cars with internal combustion engines.

Meyers Manx joins a roster of leading automotive OEMs and engine developers partnering with P1 Fuels as they work towards a future of efficiency and sustainability. The company is also partnering with Serifcan Ozcan who is proving his 911TF Vehicle, which serves as a test platform for innovative companies looking to explore and develop sustainable technologies in challenging environments. This aligns with Meyers Manx's commitment to support off-road motorsports as a testing ground for groundbreaking technologies.

Since its inception in 1967, Meyers Manx has been an icon of off-road racing and American ingenuity. Founder Bruce Meyers' record-breaking 34-hour and 45-minute drive down Mexico's Baja Peninsula in the original Old Red laid the groundwork for the legendary Baja 1000 and inspired a generation of off-road enthusiasts.

P1's CEO, Martin Popilka, said, "Our partnership with Meyers Manx sends a clear message: climate-neutral operation of combustion engines is already possible. We must collaborate with policymakers to scale up technical solutions and make climate-neutral fuel attractive to consumers. This fuel is a crucial component for Germany to achieve climate neutrality by 2045, as some vehicles will still rely on internal combustion engines. We invite government agencies to take a first step now by running parts of their vehicle fleets on CO2-neutral fuel."

About Meyers Manx:

Meyers Manx is a premier manufacturer of dune buggies and off-road vehicles, renowned for their iconic design and unmatched performance. Founded in the 1960s by Bruce Meyers, the company embodies adventure, excitement, and the spirit of Baja racing. With an unwavering commitment to innovation and preserving the legacy of off-road racing, Meyers Manx continues to redefine the boundaries of off-road adventure.

