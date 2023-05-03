DYPER™ Launches Limited-Edition Impact Diaper Boxes to Benefit Various Philanthropic Initiatives

DYPER's first 'Impact Box' is in partnership with Hope For The Warriors (HOPE). Customers will receive up to 25% more diapers, and a portion of proceeds will support HOPE which provides help to service members, veterans, and military families with financial, career, and educational stability programs. (Photo: Business Wire)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DYPER™, the responsible diaper company that is on a mission to create the kindest diaper possible for your baby and their planet, has announced the launch of the DYPER Impact Box – limited-edition diaper boxes that give back to various causes.

DYPER’s inaugural Impact Box is in partnership with Hope For The Warriors (HOPE). With each purchase, customers will receive up to 25% more diapers, and a portion of proceeds will go back to HOPE which provides support for service members, veterans, and military families through programs that provide financial, career and educational stability; physical and emotional strength; and social support that builds community.

“The majority of new military families are young and away from family,” shares Robin Kelleher, co-founder and CEO for Hope For The Warriors. “Being able to receive a discount on such a critical item as diapers is great! We at HOPE are excited to work with a sustainable company to not only care for our military families but also our environment.”

"Our mission has always been to create a diaper that is not only better for babies and the planet, but also supports causes that align with our values," said Sergio Radovcic, Founder and CEO of DYPER. "We're thrilled to launch the DYPER Impact Box with Hope For The Warriors as our inaugural partner, and we hope that our customers feel just as passionate about giving back to military families as we do. On behalf of all of us at DYPER, thank you for your service."

Additionally, any active-duty, family of the military, or active law enforcement, fire, or emergency response personnel, can receive 10% off DYPER products and subscriptions through DYPER’s partnership with GovX.

DYPER is a leader in the environmentally responsible disposable diaper category with its diapers constructed from plant-based materials and without chlorine, latex, alcohol, lotions, TBT, and Phthalates. They're unprinted, unscented, soft to the touch, yet extremely durable and absorbent, and made with innovative materials such as viscose from Bamboo.

Select subscribers will receive the DYPER Impact Box starting in May. Additional partnerships with other charitable organizations will be rolled out every 60 days. DYPER is committed to giving back and has also supported NAACP, Fresh Start, Maggie’s Place and various Ukrainian relief efforts.

DYPER products are available at DYPER.com, as well as at select online and brick-and-mortar retailers including Amazon, Babylist, Whole Foods Market, and Walmart.

About DYPER™

DYPER, a Certified B Corp, is the simply kind and responsible diaper company that cares for your baby and their planet. DYPER takes this pledge seriously and strives to be kind with each material selection, partner choice and customer interaction. Kind Business: Proudly B Corp Certified means the highest standards of independently verified performance, accountability, environmental stewardship, and transparency are met. Kind Materials: Products are designed to prioritize plant-based ingredients and maximize renewable resources. Diapers are OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 certified for safety and DermaTest® 5-star clinically tested for skin compatibility. Kind Sourcing: Wood pulp is sourced from responsibly managed forests and the supply chain is independently audited. Viscose from Bamboo is OEKO-TEX® STeP certified, verifying environmentally and socially responsible production. Kind Disposal: Customers can reduce the impact of diapering with their optional REDYPER™ program, in which used diapers and wipes are returned for centralized commercial composting. Learn more at DYPER.com.

About Hope For The Warriors: Founded in 2006, Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope for post-9/11 veterans, service members and military families. Since its inception, Hope For The Warriors has served over 53,000 through a variety of support programs providing financial, career and educational stability, physical and emotional strength; and social support that builds community. One of the nonprofit’s first programs, Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarships, has awarded 210 scholarships to caregivers and families of the fallen. For more information, visit hopeforthewarriors.org, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.