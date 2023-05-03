SoVT CUD Set to Become First to Reach Universal Broadband Coverage by Year-End With Fidium Fiber Expansion

BENNINGTON, Vt.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fidium Fiber’s expansion of fiber infrastructure in southern Vermont, slated to be completed this fall, will give the Southern Vermont Communications Union District (SoVT CUD) the distinction of becoming first in the state to achieve its universal broadband coverage goals. More than 14,000 additional homes and small businesses in southern Vermont, including those in SoVT CUD, will gain access to Fidium’s symmetrical multi-gig speeds and exceptional service through this expansion.

“We are excited that our communities are taking the final steps for high-speed internet connectivity,” said Eric Hatch, chair of SoVT CUD. “In partnering with Consolidated Communications, we have been able to give our communities an advantage to quickly reach universal coverage. This brings tremendous benefit - from creating new economic opportunities to attracting and retaining residents, businesses and commerce.”

Construction is currently underway for southern Vermont’s expansion, which will bring Fidium to the communities of Arlington, Dorset, Landgrove, Londonderry, Manchester, Peru, Pownall, Sandgate, Shaftsbury, South Londonderry, Sunderland, Rupert, Weston, and Winhall. To get updates on construction and learn more about local availability, pre-order Fidium Fiber at FidiumFiber.com.

Fidium service is already available to more than 18,000 homes and businesses in Bennington, Dover, Marlboro, Searsburg, Shaftsburg, and Woodford. With completion of the announced expansion, more than 116,000 locations in Vermont will have access to Fidium Fiber by the end of 2023.

“Reliable, high-speed internet is no longer just a nice-to-have, but a necessity,” said Jeffrey Austin, senior director of Fiber Build Strategy at Consolidated Communications. “Our partnership with SoVT CUD has helped us bring fiber internet to thousands of unserved and underserved residents of southern Vermont. Fidium will be a game-changer for these communities, bringing economic development benefits, employment opportunities, access to telehealth, educational impacts and of course, all the entertainment made possible by reliable, high-speed internet.”

Communications Union Districts (CUDs) are non-profit municipal entities established by Vermont towns seeking to provide broadband to underserved or unserved communities in accordance with state statute. Fidum’s new fiber network in southern Vermont was funded in part through a grant awarded to SoVT CUD, who partnered with Consolidated to bring fiber to its 14-town service area in Bennington County.

Fidium Fiber delivers reliable symmetrical, fiber internet without contracts, data caps or hassles. Fidium offers plans from 50 Mbps to 2 Gigs (2000 Mbps), VoIP phone service, and variety of streaming options for TV and entertainment.

