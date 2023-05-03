Sonoran Radiology and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Arizona Reach New Contract Agreement

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sonoran Radiology, a Radiology Partners-affiliated practice, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) have reached a new long-term agreement that will immediately restore BCBSAZ’s members’ in-network access to their Sonoran Radiology imaging providers.

As of January 1, 2023, a new agreement is in place between the radiology group and insurance company. This agreement establishes a renewed partnership between the two parties and signals strong collaboration moving forward that best serves Sonoran Radiology’s patients and BCBSAZ’s members.

Sonoran Radiology is the leading radiology practice in Arizona, consisting of nearly 200 highly specialized, board-certified radiologists. Sonoran Radiology provides essential, high-quality radiology care to Arizonans. “The need for radiology care has never been more critical with ever-changing patient demographics, the sharp increase of chronic diseases, and the nation-wide physician shortage,” said Ronald Newbold, M.D., Practice President, Sonoran Radiology. “Sonoran Radiology commends the BCBSAZ leadership team for understanding the value of high-quality radiological care and looks forward to a long-standing collaborative relationship that helps us all best serve our patients and communities in the years to come.”

BCBSAZ is one of the largest insurers in Arizona, offering health insurance and related services to more than 1.9 million customers. Since 1939, they have been committed to helping Arizonans get healthier faster and stay healthier longer.

