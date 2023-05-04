Siam Piwat and TAGTHAi team up to boost tourism with integrated Thailand travel platform

TAGTHAi and Siam Piwat partnered together to launch ONESIAM Pass. Offering a bundle of products, food and beverages, services, attractions, and privileges tailored for tourists, allowing them to experience the best Thailand has to offer. (Photo: Business Wire)

TAGTHAi and Siam Piwat partnered together to launch ONESIAM Pass. Offering a bundle of products, food and beverages, services, attractions, and privileges tailored for tourists, allowing them to experience the best Thailand has to offer. (Photo: Business Wire)

BANGKOK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Siam Piwat, a leading property and retail developer, the owner and operator of world-class destinations including Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and Siam Discovery, and a joint venture partner of ICONSIAM and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, is reinforcing its 'The Visionary ICON' position and amplifying its vision to strengthen business ecosystem through 'Co-creation & Collaboration' strategy. Siam Piwat has partnered with TAGTHAi, a one-stop digital tourism platform that brings together collaborative force of over 50 government and private organizations, for an integrated mission to sustainably drive and leverage Thai tourism. The collaboration takes a proactive approach with the launch of ONESIAM Pass, that highlights exceptional travel experiences to attract tourists from across the globe while generate income for local business.

ONESIAM Pass is a digital lifestyle travel pass that offers a multi-dimensional travel experience at ONESIAM global destinations including Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery and ICONSIAM. Tourist can discover a bundle of products, food and beverages, services, access to landmark attractions and world-class events as well as privileges tailored for tourists.

Mr.Kalin Sarasin, Chairman of Management Committee of Thai Digital Platform Social Enterprise Company Limited, co-founder of TAGTHAi application, said: "TAGTHAi has been downloaded by over 500,000 Thai and international tourists. The platform offers helpful tourism information, attractive tourism-related products and services, providing a seamless travel experience through digital technology that facilitates the entire journey and aids in designing a memorable and value-for-money trip. TAGTHAi and Siam Piwat have formed a potent alliance that emphasizes lifestyle tourism as ONESIAM is a synergy of tourist magnets which presents a significant opportunity for this collaborative partnership."

Mrs. Chadatip Chutrakul, Chief Executive Officer of Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., said "Siam Piwat understands the significance of a strong business ecosystem, particularly in the tourism sector which is an integral backbone to the country's economy. Together we will drive TAGTHAi to become Thailand's primary digital tourism platform. Our shared value is to offer visitors to our country an exceptional experience while sustainably generating income for Thai businesses and strengthen Thailand as one of the world’s top tourist destinations. ONESIAM premises welcome over 350,000 - 450,000 visitors daily, with a ratio of 60:40 between Thai and foreign tourists.

ONESIAM Pass is now available at TAGTHAi application with 20% discount promotion (terms and conditions applied).

TAGTHAi has been jointly developed by Thai Digital Platform Social Enterprise Co., Ltd., and The Tourism Authority of Thailand. For more information, visit www.tagthai.com