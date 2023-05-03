C&A Launches New Collection With Recover™ to Bring High-quality Recycled Cotton to the Everyday Garment

MADRID--(BUSINESS WIRE)--European fashion brand C&A has launched a new spring/summer 2023 collection made with Recover™, a high-quality recycled cotton fiber produced from textile waste.

The collection is the result of the 4-year strategic partnership established by the two companies last year, which aims to place recycled cotton as the core ingredient of a more sustainable fashion industry. Comprised of youthful wardrobe staples in seven styles, including floral basic tees, laced vests, and spaghetti-strap crop tops, each piece contains 20% Recover™ recycled cotton fiber, and can be bought in stores across Europe or online at c-and-a.com.

It is the latest to come from the long-term collaboration in which both Recover™ and C&A double down on their commitment to circularity by coupling the use of recycled raw materials with powerful educational messaging. The new collection, and its campaign, is yet another step in their ongoing journey to inform consumers about circular fashion while providing them with stylish and affordable options.

Alejandro Raña, Chief Business Development Officer at Recover™, stated: “Collaborations with global brands such as C&A bring our vision of circular fashion at scale to life, and the necessary demand to make a lasting impact on the industry.”

Suzanne McKenna, Chief Range and Sustainability Officer at C&A Europe, stated: ‘’Harnessing innovation to increase the availability of high-quality recycled materials is an important step towards a circular economy. Our latest collaboration with Recover™ demonstrates our commitment to connect 7/10 products to a principle of circularity by 2028.’’

About C&A Europe

With over 1,300 stores in 17 European countries and more than 27,000 employees, C&A is one of Europe’s leading fashion retailers. Every day, C&A welcomes millions of visitors to its stores in Europe and to its online shop. C&A offers quality and long-lasting fashion at affordable prices for all. For further information, please visit our website.

About Recover™

Recover™ is a leading materials science company and global producer of low-impact, high-quality recycled cotton fiber and cotton fiber blends. Its premium, environmentally friendly, and cost-competitive products are created in partnership with the supply chain for global retailers and brands, offering a sustainable solution to achieve circular fashion for all. As a fourth-generation, family-owned company, and backed by recent investment from STORY3 Capital and Goldman Sachs, Recover™ is on a mission to scale its proprietary technology to make a lasting positive impact on the environment and partner with brands/retailers and other change-makers to meet the industry’s sustainability targets.

For more information, visit www.recoverfiber.com and follow @recoverfiber on social media.