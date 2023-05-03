SG Echo Delivers on Initial Two Innovative Modular-based Restaurants for Domino’s®

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green Holdings” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that its subsidiary, SG Echo, LLC, has designed, delivered and installed two Quick Serve Restaurant (QSR) units in Arkansas on behalf of a franchisee for the biggest pizza company in the United States, Domino’s.

The first store of the initial two orders, which feature single module units, is located in Marion, Arkansas, and has been functional since November of 2022. The second store, located in Osceola, Arkansas, has been up and running since March of 2023.

These two stores, operated by Domino’s franchisee Ty Turner, served as a proof of concept for future stores with the national chain, with the plan for further select roll outs of modular-store fronts across the country. Safe & Green Holdings serves as designer, engineer and architectural consultant.

“I’m impressed with how fast we were able to get up and running with Safe & Green Holdings’ modular solutions,” Ty Turner explained. “The process was efficient and cost-effective, and I appreciate the speed at which a store can evolve from an idea on paper to fully functioning and operating.”

Safe & Green Holdings, formerly SG Blocks, has a proven track record around the world of repurposing secondhand shipping containers to give them a second life. The Company, which still utilizes shipping containers for certain projects, has applied these sustainable methods to all modular builds that the Company creates, via the single module approach. Single modules can be relocatable, providing second use for projects that otherwise would live only one life in a singular location before being demolished.

Additionally, modular methods reduce much of the environmental impact associated with traditional construction, with 80-90% of the build often being completed within the Company’s own factory walls, reducing noise pollution as well. Modular is often viewed as using materials far more efficiently, minimizing waste, and reducing carbon emissions.

“We have a wonderful working relationship with Domino’s and its franchisees,” Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO of Safe & Green Holdings, noted. “Not only is Domino’s a global leader in the QSR industry, but the team recognizes the opportunity to deploy a fleet of sustainable and green modular storefronts, which aligns perfectly with our mission to make the restaurant industry more environmentally friendly and efficient. It’s a win-win for everyone involved.”

Safe & Green Holdings provided the concept design, design development, and construction of the units. The units arrived on-site already roughly 90% completed from the SG Echo factory.

“These modular builds from Safe & Green Holdings enable our organization to get freestanding lobby-less units up quickly, affordably and with lower environmental impact than a typical build,” Kenneth Guevara, Domino’s Senior Manager of US Development, noted. “We’ve had a great experience with the initial two units, and we look forward to discussing future plans together.”

Safe & Green Holdings will keep the public up to date on potential future storefronts and plans between the two companies.

About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third party and in-house developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. The Company’s subsidiary, Safe and Green Development Corporation, is a leading real estate development company. Formed in 2021, it focuses on the development of sites using purpose built, prefabricated modules built from both wood and steel, sourced from one of Safe & Green Holdings’ factories and operated by the SG Echo subsidiary. For more information, visit www.safeandgreenholdings.com and follow us at @SGHcorp on Twitter.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 19,800 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $17.5 billion in 2022, with over $8.7 billion in the U.S. and nearly $8.8 billion internationally. In the fourth quarter of 2022, Domino's had global retail sales of nearly $5.5 billion, with over $2.7 billion in the U.S. and over $2.7 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's global stores as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve approximately two-thirds of all global retail sales in 2022 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 80% of U.S. retail sales in 2022 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and more.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding plans for further select roll outs of modular-store fronts across the country and providing further updates on potential future storefronts and plans. While Safe & Green Holdings believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to roll out additional modular-store fronts across the country as planned, the Company’s ability to spin out Safe and Green Development Corporation, the Company’s ability to expand within various verticals, the Company’s ability to position itself for future profitability, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.